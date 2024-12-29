How To Avoid The Unpleasant Bitter Bits Of Fresh Horseradish

For the most part, people who buy or grow horseradish root know they're in for an eye-burning, sinus-clearing experience when they begin to prepare it. Adding a spicy kick to things like cocktail sauce, Bloody Marys, and roast beef sandwich spreads, horseradish is famously pungent. So, it might come as a surprise that you can actually soften the sharp bite of the fresh stuff, especially when you're working with larger pieces of the root.

The bigger the horseradish is, the higher the odds are that it's going to have an especially tough and bitter core. There's already plenty of bitterness in this veggie, and by cutting out the core (as well as any green spots), you'll be doing your tastebuds a favor. You'll still have the kick you expect with fresh horseradish, but nothing downright unpleasant.

Once the core is removed, you can grate, pulverize, or chop the root for use in recipes. For this part you might want to cover your mouth and nose, and open the windows too, because it may be stronger than you realize. Once the horseradish is cut open, those strong fumes emerge quickly. But that pungency is what we love about it, right?