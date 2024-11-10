What Makes Longhorn Steakhouse's Steaks So Delicious?
Steakhouses have existed for two centuries and have experienced success and failure in the United States. To date, there are a plethora of steakhouses to choose from, ranging from premium spots like Ruth's Chris to more approachable chains, and on any given day, you'll find many of them filled to the brim with customers waiting to get their hands on a juicy steak. However, quality over quantity sets them apart, starting with the ingredients they use for their dishes.
While some steakhouses choose to skimp on their ingredients for longevity and budget reasons, it's nice to know that fresh ingredients are still important to some; take casual dining spot Longhorn Steakhouse, for example. Since the first restaurant opened in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia, Longhorn Steakhouse has had a stellar reputation for its generous portions and great flavor. The chain prides itself on its steaks, and there's a simple reason it beats out many of its competitors: Longhorn Steakhouse never uses frozen beef.
What makes these steaks so delicious
While it's obvious that food is often frozen or re-heated at many chain restaurants in the U.S., Longhorn Steakhouse does the opposite. So what makes their steak dishes so darn delicious? It always uses fresh meat, custom-trims each piece, and makes almost all their seasonings in-house rather than outsourcing or buying in bulk.
The chain also ensures the workers on the grill, or "Grill Masters" as it likes to call them, consider every cut and bite of steak it serves the customers and pay close attention to each detail on the plate, contributing to why each dish is so tasty. There are almost 600 Longhorn Steakhouses in the U.S., so next time you're deciding where to go on a Friday night for a delicious steak dinner, maybe this chain steakhouse has just what you're looking for when it comes to freshness, flavor, and professionalism.