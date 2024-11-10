What Makes Longhorn Steakhouse's Steaks So Delicious?

Steakhouses have existed for two centuries and have experienced success and failure in the United States. To date, there are a plethora of steakhouses to choose from, ranging from premium spots like Ruth's Chris to more approachable chains, and on any given day, you'll find many of them filled to the brim with customers waiting to get their hands on a juicy steak. However, quality over quantity sets them apart, starting with the ingredients they use for their dishes.

While some steakhouses choose to skimp on their ingredients for longevity and budget reasons, it's nice to know that fresh ingredients are still important to some; take casual dining spot Longhorn Steakhouse, for example. Since the first restaurant opened in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia, Longhorn Steakhouse has had a stellar reputation for its generous portions and great flavor. The chain prides itself on its steaks, and there's a simple reason it beats out many of its competitors: Longhorn Steakhouse never uses frozen beef.