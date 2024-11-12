The Best Type Of Wine To Sip With Steak

Restaurants — like swanky, chic steakhouses — employ a full-time sommelier to assist diners by recommending wines to accompany the delicious, marbled, melt-in-your-mouth steak that they're about to order. Although it may seem like some sommeliers are trying to sell patrons the most expensive bottle on the menu, it's far from the case. Their goal is to help you enjoy your evening meal to the fullest — and the wine you choose to sip with your large, expertly cooked steak is a big part of that process.

Wines can amplify a steak's flavor and allow the savory notes to dance and mingle with the liquid you're imbibing. The good news is, there's no shortage of great wines to choose from; whether American or international, dry or sweet, single varietal or a blend of three. Which makes selecting the best wine to pair with your steak such an important (albeit sometimes difficult) decision. When in doubt, follow this rule: Red wine is your best friend to pair with a mouth-watering steak grilled to perfection.