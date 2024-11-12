The Best Type Of Wine To Sip With Steak
Restaurants — like swanky, chic steakhouses — employ a full-time sommelier to assist diners by recommending wines to accompany the delicious, marbled, melt-in-your-mouth steak that they're about to order. Although it may seem like some sommeliers are trying to sell patrons the most expensive bottle on the menu, it's far from the case. Their goal is to help you enjoy your evening meal to the fullest — and the wine you choose to sip with your large, expertly cooked steak is a big part of that process.
Wines can amplify a steak's flavor and allow the savory notes to dance and mingle with the liquid you're imbibing. The good news is, there's no shortage of great wines to choose from; whether American or international, dry or sweet, single varietal or a blend of three. Which makes selecting the best wine to pair with your steak such an important (albeit sometimes difficult) decision. When in doubt, follow this rule: Red wine is your best friend to pair with a mouth-watering steak grilled to perfection.
Choose a red wine for the higher tannins
Sommeliers (even the ones at Disney World) and wine enthusiasts know that red wines pair beautifully with steak — and for good reason. Remember, red wines are full of tannins which are found in the grape's skin and stems and which embody bitter, astringent notes. A good way to tell if a red wine is higher or lower in tannins is to do a quick 'swish' test. When you sip a red wine, briefly swish it around in your mouth like you're rinsing with mouthwash, then swallow. If you notice the wine remnants feel like they are clinging to your teeth or the back of your throat feels dry, it's likely that the wine has a higher rate of tannins — and they're making their presence known.
Tannins are often sought after, especially when paired with steak. They balance out the lipids (the tiny fatty particles) found in steak and bring out the rich, savory flavors of the meat. Depending on the cut of steak you're eating, you'll notice more or less marbled fat naturally blended in with the muscle. Cuts with more marbling include ribeye and wagyu, while skirt and flank steak are leaner by comparison. The higher the fat-to-protein ratio is in a steak, the higher and more concentrated the tannins should be in the paired red wine.
What red wine goes best with steak?
Pair highly marbled steaks with a dry, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon from France's Bordeaux region, Paso Robles, California, or my personal favorite; from Chile. Cabs are known for their higher tannin levels and play nicely with the higher fat content in these steaks by soaking up all the buttery flavors. This mellows out the oak and acidity from the tannins which leaves you wanting more with every bite. Another great choice is a Petite Syrah, another highly tannic, full-bodied red known for its floral aroma, blackberry and earthy notes, and a sweet yet peppery finish. Or, try its close relative, Syrah (called Shiraz in Australia) — the fruit-forward tasting notes and finish are quite similar.
Leaner cuts warrant a medium-bodied red, like an Argentinian Malbec. While less bold than their Cabernet counterparts, Malbecs have a deep, dark purple color and a fruit-forward palate that matches a rich yet delicate filet. For a red wine that's slightly off the beaten path, try a Portuguese Touriga Nacional. This fruit-forward, medium red intensifies the taste and texture of a sirloin without overpowering it.
A couple of other innovative, must-try red wines to pair with your steak: a Spanish Tempranillo or Italian Super Tuscan. Tempranillo wines are imported from Spain's Rioja region and are known for their tart cherry flavors, subtle acidity, medium body, and oaky aromas. Super Tuscans are a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Sangiovese grapes that bring a touch of smokiness, a little bit of spice, and a long, dry finish. If all else fails, choose a red wine that you know and love.