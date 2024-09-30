What, Exactly, Are Tannins In Wine?

Wine can be a daunting subject, which is why learning about its basic qualities is a great place to start. One particular characteristic of wines you'll hear talked about often is its tannins. Tannins are astringent, bitter compounds that naturally occur in plants and deter animals from eating them. A wine's tannin content directly correlates with how "dry" it feels after you drink it. You know that sort of mouth-shriveling feeling you get after drinking certain types; it's the same type of "dry" sensation you get if you bite into a piece of unripened fruit like, say, a pear. You'll also experience the effects of tannins if you drink various types of tea, such as black tea.

On paper, that description sounds undesirable. But the bitterness associated with tannins can be a coveted thing, such as when it's found in coffee and chocolate. That's why a tannin descriptor for a wine can be so handy — it explains the level of dryness in terms of mouthfeel, and can also describe certain qualities you might experience when drinking a wine, ranging across the entire spectrum of white, orange (yes, orange wine is a thing), and red.