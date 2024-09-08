The Disney Resort With An Astounding Number Of Sommeliers
Most people don't consider Disney World a wine lover's destination, but the truth is, there is one resort in the sprawling Orlando, Florida theme park that employs almost 30 wine sommeliers. Sitting in the middle of all four Disney World parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom), where ordering food has grown complicated, is the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, which boasts 29 sommeliers between its 11 dine-in restaurants. For comparison's sake, most restaurants don't have even one of these highly trained wine experts.
The resort itself actually comprises three individual hotels, the Swan, Dolphin, and Swan Reserve, each of which is noted for its elegant and sophisticated atmosphere, in comparison to a Disney resort that is focused mainly on kids (of course, kids are still welcome. This is Disney, after all). The Swan and Dolphin Resort doesn't just employ wine professionals, it trains them. The resort offers its own six to seven-month sommelier course to certain applicants and ensures a wine professional is always on hand at each of its eateries to offer expert suggestions on wine and food pairing, or to recommend the perfect glass of wine for sipping sans food during cocktail hour.
Whoever says Disney is just for kids has clearly never experienced the world of wine and wine knowledge at this special vacation spot that is absolutely perfect for weary (and thirsty) parents needing a rest from Mickey Mouse mayhem.
Sommeliers for every type of cuisine
Disney is certainly no stranger to excellence in the food and wine realm. Victoria & Albert's at the Grand Floridian Resort boasts a coveted Michelin star; Wine Bar George in Disney Springs is led by Master Sommelier George Miliotes; and the Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort hosts an annual Food & Wine Classic to showcase their food and wine skills and expertise. At the latter resort, Shula's Steak House has the most extensive wine list of its various eateries, with a 17-page wine menu. That's a lot of choices for any type of wine drinker. This is where it might be helpful for one of 29 sommeliers to step in and help guide you to a wine you and your group will love.
Additionally, the resort's fine dining restaurant choices are expansive. As you're considering your wine selection, you can expect a sommelier to ask you your general wine preferences, what you'll be ordering at the restaurant, and if there are any wine varietals you don't like. But their knowledge goes way beyond these basics. A skilled sommelier should be able to tell you details about vintages (the years in which a wine's grapes were grown), vineyards, and why certain wines pair better with certain foods.
And, since this is Disney, feel free to pick your sommelier's brain about their recommendations for things like churros, salted Mickey pretzels, Dole Whip (which you can get at the grocery store now), and even the "grey stuff," (it's delicious).