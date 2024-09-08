The Disney Resort With An Astounding Number Of Sommeliers

Most people don't consider Disney World a wine lover's destination, but the truth is, there is one resort in the sprawling Orlando, Florida theme park that employs almost 30 wine sommeliers. Sitting in the middle of all four Disney World parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom), where ordering food has grown complicated, is the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, which boasts 29 sommeliers between its 11 dine-in restaurants. For comparison's sake, most restaurants don't have even one of these highly trained wine experts.

The resort itself actually comprises three individual hotels, the Swan, Dolphin, and Swan Reserve, each of which is noted for its elegant and sophisticated atmosphere, in comparison to a Disney resort that is focused mainly on kids (of course, kids are still welcome. This is Disney, after all). The Swan and Dolphin Resort doesn't just employ wine professionals, it trains them. The resort offers its own six to seven-month sommelier course to certain applicants and ensures a wine professional is always on hand at each of its eateries to offer expert suggestions on wine and food pairing, or to recommend the perfect glass of wine for sipping sans food during cocktail hour.

Whoever says Disney is just for kids has clearly never experienced the world of wine and wine knowledge at this special vacation spot that is absolutely perfect for weary (and thirsty) parents needing a rest from Mickey Mouse mayhem.

