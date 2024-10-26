The Expert Cooking Technique That's Perfect For Large Cuts Of Steak

Ready to level up your steak game? Do as the pros do: bring your steak up to temperature before you blast it with heat. It's not your grandpa's technique, but the modern method makes it easy for amateurs to make crispy, succulent, evenly-cooked steaks. For advice, we turned to Matthew Kreider, the Cordon Bleu-trained executive chef at Miami's Steak 954.

"For a thick steak like a large ribeye, you can use sous vide, tempering, or reverse sear," says Kreider. His go-to method is sous vide: "I typically sous vide at 110 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes, depending on the size of the steak." Tempering is simply a word for resting the meat at room temperature before cooking; a necessary, low-effort step. It won't provide the same results as sous vide or a reverse sear, though. Both techniques involve slowly cooking the meat to just below the right internal temperature, then finishing it on an ultra-hot pan or grill. Unlike traditional methods, you don't risk overcooking the meat while you wait for it to cook through.

If you're not willing to shell out for a specialized sous vide machine, you might prefer a reverse sear. The technique mimics sous vide in a standard oven. Feeling creative? Our writers have used a dishwasher as a sous vide machine and reverse seared a steak in an air fryer. But for those of you who want to stick to more conventional methods, Kreider has advice.