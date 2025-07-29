The Best Kinds Of Steak To Use For Easy Yet Tasty Tacos

I'm no taco purist who needs to have the finest ingredients money can buy to enjoy a delicious home-cooked version of this Mexican dish. If I look in the fridge and see some leftover burger meat, taco night is on. Even Spam on a taco can work if you treat it right. Still, that isn't to say I don't harbor a deep appreciation for Mexico's most famous food when it showcases juicy steak as the star of the dish. However, not all cuts of beef are equal, and some make a steak taco shine more than others.

We spoke with Orlando Trejo, the executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets & Secrets Moxché in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, about what cuts of steak raise the taco bar, and he pointed out two in particular that stand above the rest. "If we had to make them as a trompo pastor, I would use sirloin because it is a lean meat and it is very soft," he said. Trompo refers to the way the meat is cooked – seasoned or marinated steaks are stacked on a vertical spit and roasted rotisserie-style. The result is a tender, lightly charred, slow-roasted steak with an easy chew that perfectly complements all the other taco goodies.

However, if you are more like me and constantly looking for an excuse to fire up the grill, Trejo had another suggestion that lends smoky notes to the dish. He said, "I would also use grilled ribeye with a good guacamole and a couple of freshly made tortillas."