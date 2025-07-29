The Best Kinds Of Steak To Use For Easy Yet Tasty Tacos
I'm no taco purist who needs to have the finest ingredients money can buy to enjoy a delicious home-cooked version of this Mexican dish. If I look in the fridge and see some leftover burger meat, taco night is on. Even Spam on a taco can work if you treat it right. Still, that isn't to say I don't harbor a deep appreciation for Mexico's most famous food when it showcases juicy steak as the star of the dish. However, not all cuts of beef are equal, and some make a steak taco shine more than others.
We spoke with Orlando Trejo, the executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets & Secrets Moxché in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, about what cuts of steak raise the taco bar, and he pointed out two in particular that stand above the rest. "If we had to make them as a trompo pastor, I would use sirloin because it is a lean meat and it is very soft," he said. Trompo refers to the way the meat is cooked – seasoned or marinated steaks are stacked on a vertical spit and roasted rotisserie-style. The result is a tender, lightly charred, slow-roasted steak with an easy chew that perfectly complements all the other taco goodies.
However, if you are more like me and constantly looking for an excuse to fire up the grill, Trejo had another suggestion that lends smoky notes to the dish. He said, "I would also use grilled ribeye with a good guacamole and a couple of freshly made tortillas."
Many cuts of steak work in tacos
Orlando Trejo had specific recommendations for what he views as best, but he also indicated that the method used to prepare the steak might be more important than the cut itself. "I think any meat and using a good cooking technique is incredible for tacos," he said. "Even if we used short rib or brisket, with a long cooking time, I think the result would be great." Time and low heat are what transform those tougher cuts into something juicy and fall-apart tender.
While a ribeye grilled to perfection is an outstanding choice for tacos, it's also a premium cut of steak, and the price reflects that fact. If you are setting up for a stellar taco night on a budget, an affordable alternative to ribeye is chuck eye steak, sometimes referred to as the "poor man's ribeye." What matters is making the most out of whichever piece of steak you choose. Whether that means letting the beef soak in a flavorful marinade or simply seasoning it with a combination of herbs and spices that make it pop, as long as you cook the steak with care, taco night will be a crowd-pleaser.