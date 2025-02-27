A Can Of Spam Is All You Need To Shake Up Taco Night
Taco lovers, unite! Yes, this is our own little corner of the web where we can get together and talk about that which we love most. Everyone is welcome to join if your conversations linger one or two minutes too long past the time where we should've stopped talking about the pending taco Tuesday. But here, that kind of thing is acceptable, even encouraged. Tacos never get old, plus you can always find ways to deck them out. I recently came across a great way to get away from the monotony of shredded beef and shredded chicken ... and it's Spam!
Spam may be the unlikeliest of companions to a hard or soft shell taco, but this unsung hero definitely deserves a spot in the hotly contested taco rotation. It's salty, savory, and packed with umami, which really makes it the perfect complement to bold taco flavors. As an added bonus, it crisps up very nicely in a pan, giving you those irresistible caramelized edges that work so well in a tortilla.
Spam has a rich, porky flavor about it that just works. It also doesn't clash with traditional taco seasonings like cumin, chili powder, and garlic, and it holds its own with other taco pairings like guacamole. You can go classic, or you can get a little creative and put together a uniquely delicious taco (these 6 different types of Spam can help you with that). Spam is a canned favorite that is ready to help you take your taco night to the next level.
How to prep Spam for tacos
One of the best things about Spam is how quick and easy it is to cook. Since it's already fully cooked right out of the can, all you need to do is dice it up and give it some time in a hot skillet. Cutting it into small cubes or strips helps maximize the crispy surface area, so aim for bite-sized pieces.
For classic taco-style seasoning, toss the diced Spam into a hot pan with a little oil and let it sizzle until golden brown on all sides. You'll need to add a mix of cumin, smoked paprika, chili powder, and a squeeze of lime juice for an instant flavor upgrade. If you're feeling a little edgy, try marinating the Spam in a bit of soy sauce, lime juice, and hot sauce before cooking, because this adds a sweet and tangy depth that works great in tacos.
If you want to make it as close to ground beef as possible, instead of dicing, you can shred the Spam using a box grater and sauté it like you would ground beef. This gives it a different texture that works especially well if you're making crispy tacos or layering it into a quesadilla.
The best toppings to pair with Spam tacos
The right toppings can make or break a taco, and Spam's bold, salty flavor opens the door to all kinds of combinations. Go classic with diced onions, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of lime, or pile on creamy toppings like avocado slices, cotija cheese, or a drizzle of chipotle mayo.
For a Hawaiian-inspired twist, top your Spam tacos with fresh pineapple salsa, as it balances the saltiness of the meat with a little sweetness and acidity. If you want more of a crunch, thinly sliced cabbage or radishes add a satisfying bite. And if you're a fan of heat, don't hold back on pickled jalapeños or a spicy salsa verde.
The beauty of Spam tacos is that they're ridiculously easy to customize. You can really do smoky, spicy, sweet, or tangy flavors; Spam is versatile enough to handle it all. So the next time you're planning taco night, grab a can of Spam and give it a try — you might just have a new favorite filling on your hands.