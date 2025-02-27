A Can Of Spam Is All You Need To Shake Up Taco Night

Taco lovers, unite! Yes, this is our own little corner of the web where we can get together and talk about that which we love most. Everyone is welcome to join if your conversations linger one or two minutes too long past the time where we should've stopped talking about the pending taco Tuesday. But here, that kind of thing is acceptable, even encouraged. Tacos never get old, plus you can always find ways to deck them out. I recently came across a great way to get away from the monotony of shredded beef and shredded chicken ... and it's Spam!

Spam may be the unlikeliest of companions to a hard or soft shell taco, but this unsung hero definitely deserves a spot in the hotly contested taco rotation. It's salty, savory, and packed with umami, which really makes it the perfect complement to bold taco flavors. As an added bonus, it crisps up very nicely in a pan, giving you those irresistible caramelized edges that work so well in a tortilla.

Spam has a rich, porky flavor about it that just works. It also doesn't clash with traditional taco seasonings like cumin, chili powder, and garlic, and it holds its own with other taco pairings like guacamole. You can go classic, or you can get a little creative and put together a uniquely delicious taco (these 6 different types of Spam can help you with that). Spam is a canned favorite that is ready to help you take your taco night to the next level.