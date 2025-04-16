This Cut Of Beef Is Called A Ribeye Steak Alternative, But Does It Live Up To The Hype?

Ribeye is one of the juiciest, most tender cuts that a steak-lover can get — so much so that it doesn't need to be cooked with the bone in. Because of its high quality and robust flavor, it often comes with a higher price tag. For those looking for a similar but more budget-friendly option, there is a good ribeye alternative: chuck eye steak. Being a proper alternative for such an esteemed steak seems like a tall order — so we called an expert.

As the executive chef at The Bellevue in Chicago, Russell Kook knows an excellent cut of steak (and how to cook it), so we asked him about ribeye and chuck eyes. "Ribeye is a staple for a reason," Kook told The Takeout. "It comes from the area behind the chuck and in front of the loin — right around the rib section. It's known for its rich, beefy flavor, tenderness, and high-fat marbling, which helps keep it juicy when cooked." A chuck eye, however, might not be as dependable.