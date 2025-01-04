12 Budget-Friendly Steak Cuts You Need To Try, According To Beef Experts
Some of the easiest cuts of steak to cook at home are also the most expensive. For instance, cuts like ribeye, filet mignon, and strip steak are common favorites due to their rich taste and tender, buttery texture. However, these cuts can be hard on the wallet, making them an occasion rather than an everyday staple.
Luckily, making a high-quality steak at home doesn't need to cost a fortune. There are many less-expensive cuts of beef that can be both flavorful and tender when prepared correctly. While some of these require specific trimming techniques and cooking methods, the results are well worth it. The key lies in understanding the characteristics of each cut, and knowing how to bring out its best qualities.
To help you discover the best affordable steak options, we have spoken to six culinary experts who specialize in meat preparation. They have shared their favorite wallet-friendly steak cuts, along with advice for turning them into mouthwatering culinary creations. Whatever cut you opt for, these tips are bound to upgrade your next steak dinner without breaking the bank.
Hanger steak
Hanger steak gets its name from its "hanging" location between the loin and the ribs of a cow, right below its diaphragm. The relatively thin cut has a rich, beefy flavor and is well-marbled, which means that it can be very tender if prepared correctly. For instance, the first step in preparing hanger steak for cooking is removing its sinew. This is because the connective tissue that runs down the cut can make for an unpleasant dining experience if left in place.
Hanger steak is one of the favorite steak cuts of David Rose, the executive chef of Omaha Steaks, a premium online retailer that specializes in meat and seafood. Chef Rose recommends marinating cheaper cuts of meat that can be tough or chewy, including hanger steak. "Start with the acid (citrus, oil, etc.), sugar, [and] salt, and maximize the flavor in the marinade," Rose suggests. In fact, he says that under-seasoning is one of the most common mistakes made by home chefs when cooking budget-friendly beef. Finally, Rose recommends cutting flavorful hanger steak against the grain prior to serving it, to ensure a more tender bite. This is because slicing beef perpendicular to the grain shortens its muscle fibers, making it less chewy.
Sirloin flap
Also called bavette steak, sirloin flap is a long, flat cut that comes from the lower belly of a cow, where the abdominal muscles reside. Beefy in flavor and well-marbled, the cut is comparable to flank steak, with the exception of being a little thicker and more fatty. Despite being more fibrous and chewy than some other cuts, sirloin flap has two things going for it — rich taste and affordability. Sirloin flap is particularly popular in France, where it's called "bavette d'aloyau" — a hearty bistro meal to add to the list of French dishes many people only pretend to know about.
Brian Smith — co-owner of The Butchery, a purveyor of specialty meats with three locations in Southern California — says that the sirloin flap is ideal for marinating, and performs beautifully on the grill. "It's a great way to get the steak experience without splurging," he says, adding that he recommends searing this cut to a deep brown, then finishing it off over medium heat.
According to Smith, sirloin flap doesn't perform as well when cooked rare or well done, so it's important to aim for a warm pink center. Smith also says that slicing sirloin flap with the grain is a huge no-no. "That's a surefire way to ruin the texture of your steak," he warns, adding that sirloin flap "has noticeable muscle fibers, known as the grain, and slicing against it is key to achieving a tender bite. Always make sure to cut perpendicular to the grain when serving."
Picanha
Picanha often takes center stage when dining on Brazilian barbecue at a churrascaria steakhouse, where cuts of meat are cooked over an open flame and served on large skewers. Perhaps the best-known churrascaria chain in the U.S. is Fogo de Chão, where roaming servers offer a variety of roasted meats — including the picanha — right at your table. Also known as coulotte steak or sirloin cap, picanha is sourced from the cow's rump.
Jacob Mendros, who is the executive chef of Prima Italian Steakhouse in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, says that picanha is a delicious, beefy, and lean cut, with the perfect fat cap. "Picanha is my preferred affordable steak for a roast or smoking," Mendros says, while noting that it should not be overcooked. "It really does not want to be cooked above medium-rare, maybe medium, and can be used for sandwiches, appetizers, carpaccio, or even just sliced and served as a main course."
Brian Smith from The Butchery is also partial to this cut, considering the picanha as one of beef's "hidden gems that offer great value without breaking the bank." He also says that while this cut is becoming increasingly more popular in the U.S., it's still very much undervalued. "This cut is incredibly flavorful and works well either as a steak or a roast. My recommendation? Leave the fat cap on — it adds so much richness to the meat," Smith adds.
Chuck steak
There is no way to sugarcoat this — chuck steak can be tough and unpleasant to eat, if cooked incorrectly. This is why chuck is the most popular cut of steak used for ground beef. Sourced from near the shoulder of the cow, which gets its fair share of exercise, chuck contains a significant amount of connective tissue. As such, chuck steak can benefit from slow cooking and other cooking methods that can tenderize it. After all, at the end of the day, the fat and gristle in chuck steak can make it flavorful, provided that it's handled with patience.
Jason Kennedy, an in-house meat expert with Verde Farms, offers valuable insights on how to get the most out of chuck steak. "[It's] ideal to throw into a Crock-Pot/slow cooker in the morning before work, and come home to a tender and flavorful dish that can be served in numerous ways — as a curry, a goulash, [or] a stew," he says.
Denver steak
Many view Denver steak as less desirable than some more popular steak cuts, and this is part of why its price is relatively low. This cut is also a relative newcomer when sold on its own, as it's technically just a segment of chuck steak. In 2008, the Beef Checkoff introduced the Denver steak after extensive research to promote underutilized — and affordable — cuts of beef. As a part of the research, different cattle muscles were examined to identify the most tender options, and Denver steak was one of these. (In case you are wondering, Denver steak has very little to do with Denver. Instead, its name was apparently chosen as a marketing tactic.)
There is a misguided notion that Denver steak is somehow inferior to other cuts of beef because it's cheaper. This cut comes from beneath the shoulder blade in the chuck primal area of a cow, and this is a lesser-used muscle, which is what makes Denver steaks so marbled. In fact, its flavor and juiciness can rival more expensive options like ribeye. It's also ideal for high-heat cooking like pan-searing, grilling, and broiling. To get the most out of Denver steak, cook it to medium-rare and cut it against the grain.
Top sirloin
Sourced from the hip area of a cow, which gets a good workout, top sirloin can be as tough or as tender as your cooking skills make it. However, when done right, it's affordable enough to eat on any night of the week without breaking the bank. As a chef and author of the "Butcher on the Block" cookbook, Matt Moore is a big fan of top sirloin due to its affordability and versatility. "A local butcher (or the home cook) can trim this cut into steak portions to resemble a high-end cut like filet or strip — turning out a tender and delicious steak at usually half the cost," he says.
Top sirloin is suitable for both searing and grilling, depending on how much time you want to spend in the kitchen. No matter which method you opt for, it's a good idea to marinate top sirloin overnight. Moore recommends using top sirloin in kebabs. "Cutting the steak into cube shapes not only makes it more tender, but it also opens more surface area for marinade." For Moore, an ideal marinade for top sirloin requires only olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and an acidic component like red wine vinegar or lemon juice. "Skewer the kebabs with onions and peppers and cook to medium-rare for most tenderness — that's always a home run," Moore adds.
Flank steak
Similar to the sirloin flap, flank steak also comes from the cow's abdominal area. The main difference is that flank steak, which comes from the higher region of the cow's abdomen, has less marbling and, as such, is less tender. This cut is lean, boneless, and rich in flavor — however, it does need to be cooked correctly to ensure that it doesn't end up tough or chewy. This is a characteristic important for all lean steaks, according to Jason Kennedy from Verde Farms. "I have seen customers buy a lean cut thinking it's healthy, rather than a cut with some presence of marbling, then cook this piece expecting it will eat like a prime cut," he says.
Kennedy says that he regularly utilizes flank steak to make carne asada tacos. After marinating the beef in lime juice, olive oil, and paprika for a few hours, he grills it to no more than medium. "Slice it thin for tacos, adding cilantro, onion, avocado, and a salsa of your preference," Kennedy advises.
Tri-tip
Named after its distinctive shape, the tri-tip is a triangular steak cut sourced from the bottom sirloin toward the rear of a cow. In fact, the tri-tip is one of two muscles found in the bottom sirloin, with the bavette steak being the other. This cut is a perfect candidate for a grilled steak due to its rich flavor and marbling. However, it's important to keep in mind that the cut's uneven shape means that it may end up medium at the tip and medium-rare at its thicker end. Alternatively, if you know how to cut tri-tip steak, you can prepare smaller slices to ensure even cooking.
Chef Jacob Mendros from the Prima Italian Steakhouse calls the tri-tip a culinary workhorse due to its ease of preparation. "It requires the least amount of work for a delicious and tender end result," Mendros says, adding that it has "fantastic marbling compared to some other more affordable cuts." When it comes to the tri-tip, Mendros recommends "a quick hard cook on dry heat," like grilling or searing. This ensures that the meat's natural flavor shines through, although it can also benefit from herbs and spices, as well as citrus and high-quality vinegars, Mendros says.
Skirt steak
Skirt steak is a long and thin cut of beef that comes from the diaphragm area of the cow, just below its ribs. Unlike some more expensive cuts, skirt steak has tough connective tissues. For those wishing to get more specific, there are actually two types of skirt steak — the tougher inside skirt, and the more tender outside skirt. If you are dealing with inside skirt steak, it's best to tenderize it with a meat mallet and marinate it prior to cooking.
Chef Michael Vignola, the culinary director at the Catch Hospitality Group, says that skirt steak is a great budget-friendly meal option. "Thanks to its intermuscular fat, it's very forgiving when cooking. You can get a good sear and char on it while keeping it under-temp and juicy. It takes well to marinades, so it's great for the home cook," he explains.
Vignola has very specific recommendations when it comes to preparing skirt steak, saying that he will normally "set it out to dry in the fridge for a day" before cooking. "This will lessen its water weight, intensifying the marbleization of the steak and giving it a better sear when cooking. I also recommend a reverse sear — roasting the steak at a high temperature and searing it to finish — or cooking by sous vide if that is available to you," he says.
Flat iron
Until recently, flat iron — also sometimes referred to as butler's steak or oyster blade steak — was considered to be of little use in the kitchen. This was because many home chefs were put off by the cut's proximity to tough connective tissue. It's only recently that steak enthusiasts have had a change of heart, discovering that once the undesirable parts by the cut are removed, flat iron is actually quite tender and flavorful.
Flat iron steak is sourced from the chuck subprimal section of the cow, specifically the top muscle blade in the shoulder area. Named after its resemblance to a piece of metal, flat iron steak has a rectangular shape and uniform thickness, which makes it well-suited to searing and grilling. Chef Jacob Mendros from Prima Italian Steakhouse says that flat iron is one of the best parts of the shoulder, making it great not just as a steak but also for skewers. "It is a quick and easy cook, and retains some of the best natural beef flavor," Mendros says.
Eye of round
As its name suggests, eye of round comes from the round primal, which is in the hind leg section of a cow. Since this area is heavily worked, the eye of round tends to be leaner and not as tender as some other cuts — however, this also makes it a more affordable cut. Aside from the eye of round, which is sourced from the center of the leg, the round primal also consists of the top round (the inside of the leg) and the bottom round (the outside of the leg). Long and tubular, the eye of round is the leanest and toughest of these three cuts.
Since the eye of round is lean, it's usually cooked nice and slow to prevent it from becoming tough and chewy. For tender and juicy results, the eye of round can be seared and then roasted until medium rare. Overcooking can result in a dry and tough texture, so it's key to keep a close eye on the internal temperature of the meat — for best results, use a meat thermometer. To break up some of the tough fibers in the eye of round, marinate it for a few hours or overnight before cooking.
Petite sirloin
True to its name, petite sirloin is smaller than a full sirloin. It's also sourced from a different area of the cow. While sirloin steak comes from the top section of the cow's back, petite sirloin is cut from the animal's hip area. Also known as ball tip, this cut is lean and, as such, not as tender as some premium cuts. Nevertheless, it is flavorful and beefy when cooked to the appropriate doneness, not to mention easy on the wallet.
For optimal results, it's recommended to cook petite sirloin to medium-rare or medium, using methods such as searing, grilling, or braising. Since petite sirloin is relatively lean, cooking it to anything more than medium doneness could result in a dry and tough steak. In addition, the coarse grain of this cut makes it an ideal choice for a marinade or a dry rub. Leaving the cut coated in herbs and spices for a few hours or even overnight won't just imbue it with additional flavor, but will also help break down its muscle fibers, making it more delicious and tender.