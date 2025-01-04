12 Budget-Friendly Steak Cuts You Need To Try, According To Beef Experts

Some of the easiest cuts of steak to cook at home are also the most expensive. For instance, cuts like ribeye, filet mignon, and strip steak are common favorites due to their rich taste and tender, buttery texture. However, these cuts can be hard on the wallet, making them an occasion rather than an everyday staple.

Luckily, making a high-quality steak at home doesn't need to cost a fortune. There are many less-expensive cuts of beef that can be both flavorful and tender when prepared correctly. While some of these require specific trimming techniques and cooking methods, the results are well worth it. The key lies in understanding the characteristics of each cut, and knowing how to bring out its best qualities.

To help you discover the best affordable steak options, we have spoken to six culinary experts who specialize in meat preparation. They have shared their favorite wallet-friendly steak cuts, along with advice for turning them into mouthwatering culinary creations. Whatever cut you opt for, these tips are bound to upgrade your next steak dinner without breaking the bank.