Here's How You Should Be Cutting Tri-Tip

When it comes to cooking steak, the array of rules and recommendations can be overwhelming — best grill, perfect rub, ideal smoker. But let's take a step back and focus on the basics. How can you ensure that your steak, especially a tri-tip, is tender and juicy, and truly worthy of a place at your dinner table? The secret often lies not just in your marinade or grilling technique but in how you cut the meat.

The tri(angle)-tip is a cut from the hindquarter of a cow. It goes by several names depending on where you are: "bottom sirloin," "triangle roast," "Newport steak," on the East Coast, "California cut," or "Santa Maria steak" on the West Coast. Although, if you want to forgo the fancy names, simply ask for a tri-tip roast in the meat department. This cut isn't as fatty as others but it still offers excellent marbling and tenderness at a more budget-friendly price compared to other barbecue meats like brisket.

To keep your tri-tip tender, cutting against the grain is crucial. No, this isn't about battling with sourdough bread — it's all about slicing the meat in a way that shortens the muscle fibers of the tri-tip. You can identify the grain by looking for the white lines in the meat. Once you've determined the direction of these fibers, cut perpendicular to them. For example, if the grain runs vertically, cut horizontally, and vice versa. This technique breaks down the fibers, making the meat more tender and easier to chew.