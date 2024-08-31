What Is The Perfect Number Of Times To Flip A Steak On The Grill?

While cooking dinner in a crockpot or oven can be pretty hands off, grilling requires a lot more involvement. However, it's possible to get too involved with your meat while it's grilling, at least according to chef K.C. Gulbro, who runs both Copper Fox and FoxFire in Illinois. This veteran restaurateur is a proponent of minimal flipping while grilling a steak.

Advertisement

As Gulbro notes, there's some truth to the steak myth that flipping the meat too many times will result in a loss of juices, leaving it dry and overcooked. To play it safe, he turns a steak once, then flips it, then turns it again. "The outcome," he explains, "is an evenly cooked steak with more control" and one where the juices stay inside where they belong.

If you have itchy flipping fingers, you could always throw some vegetables on the grill to cook alongside the steak. Since these are likely to be much cheaper than beef, you can flip them to your heart's content while minimizing targeting the main course.