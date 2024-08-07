Steak Myths You Thought Were True

A steak can be a pricey piece of meat, and one that doesn't need to take many steps to ensure that it makes it to the plate the way it was intended. The first move in steak preparation comes before cooking, and it's a bit of conventional wisdom that one should rest a steak before it goes on the grill. The myth in theory is that taking a steak out of the refrigerator and letting it sit allows the meat, which starts cold, to come up to room temperature. That will make it cook smoother and more evenly, ensuring uniform flavor.

"When I'm setting up to cook, I always pull my proteins out with the rest of my ingredients," chef Ashley Lonsdale admitted to The Takeout. But, she followed this up by mentioning that "if you're going straight from the refrigerator to cooking a steak, it's not a deal breaker."

Kitchen tests, such as one from Cook's Illustrated, prove that leaving a steak on the counter while the grill heats up doesn't do much of anything. The internal temperature of the beef only rises by a few degrees, even if you rest it for an hour or two before cooking. However, you get closer to your meat hitting the danger zone of food safety the longer it sits. Instead, it's more important to ensure you rest your meat after cooking for maximum moisture retention.

