What Makes Denver Steaks So Marbled?

Step aside ribeyes and filets. There's a new favorite cut of meat on the chopping board: the Denver steak. This steak, which actually has nothing to do with Denver itself, is stirring up quite the frenzy among meat enthusiasts for its beefy flavor and rich marbling. But what exactly is marbling and why does the Denver steak have so much of it? It all starts in the serratus ventralis muscle, which is found under the shoulder blade of the chuck primal. This muscle leads a pretty charmed life compared to its neighbors in the hardworking beef chuck, which delivers tougher cuts. Since it's right under the shoulder blade, it gets to kick back and avoid most of the heavy lifting. With less work and more leisure, you get meat with a surprisingly tender texture.

The serratus ventralis is generously laced with intramuscular fat— or, what steak aficionados refer to as marbling. While these ribbons of fat certainly make the meat look mouthwatering, they also melt during the cooking process if done correctly, bathing the steak in divine juices. But don't head straight to the butcher shop just yet. While Denver steaks are delicious, they're also one of the trickiest cuts for beginners to master. Often compared to flank steaks but thicker and more temperamental, these steaks require high heat, short cook times, and impeccable timing to avoid a dried-out disaster.