What Makes Denver Steaks So Marbled?
Step aside ribeyes and filets. There's a new favorite cut of meat on the chopping board: the Denver steak. This steak, which actually has nothing to do with Denver itself, is stirring up quite the frenzy among meat enthusiasts for its beefy flavor and rich marbling. But what exactly is marbling and why does the Denver steak have so much of it? It all starts in the serratus ventralis muscle, which is found under the shoulder blade of the chuck primal. This muscle leads a pretty charmed life compared to its neighbors in the hardworking beef chuck, which delivers tougher cuts. Since it's right under the shoulder blade, it gets to kick back and avoid most of the heavy lifting. With less work and more leisure, you get meat with a surprisingly tender texture.
The serratus ventralis is generously laced with intramuscular fat— or, what steak aficionados refer to as marbling. While these ribbons of fat certainly make the meat look mouthwatering, they also melt during the cooking process if done correctly, bathing the steak in divine juices. But don't head straight to the butcher shop just yet. While Denver steaks are delicious, they're also one of the trickiest cuts for beginners to master. Often compared to flank steaks but thicker and more temperamental, these steaks require high heat, short cook times, and impeccable timing to avoid a dried-out disaster.
The butcher's role in marbling perfection
What makes or breaks a Denver steak all boils down to how it's butchered. Ideally, the muscle should be separated into front and rear sections, then sliced against the grain to make it as tender as possible. This technique results in a triangular steak that shows off its uniform marbling. But this method comes with a caveat: trimming the muscle's ends creates waste, which means less profit for butchers. So, some butchers choose to slice the muscle straight through, sacrificing optimal tenderness for efficiency.
For home chefs — because, let's be real, steakhouses can be overrated — the stakes are high. If your steak wasn't uniformly sliced against the grain, you're going to have to pay close attention to how you cook it. Nail the preparation, and you've got a steak that rivals cuts twice its prime in flavor and texture. Overdo it, and you're left with something that might be better off used as a flavorless chew toy. Denver steaks do best at medium-rare, with a quick sear to lock in all those delectable juices and melt that glorious fat (don't forget to let the steak rest!). Handle it right, and you'll see why this under-the-radar cut has steak lovers frothing at the mouth. Otherwise, you might find yourself doing the walk of shame back to the butcher shop — or worse, reaching for the takeout menu.