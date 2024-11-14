The Absolute Best Cuts Of Steak For Juicy Grilling, According To A Grill Master

For a serious carnivore, there are few sights more beautiful than a steak hitting a grill. The robust flavor and juicy texture that a grill imparts on steak is nothing short of magic. But with all the different cuts of meat available at the butcher, it's not always obvious which ones are best suited for grilling. Most meat lovers know the difference between a fatty, heavily marbled ribeye and a lean, flavorful hanger steak, but how do these properties play out specifically when meat is cooked on the grill?

To get to the bottom of this meaty mystery, I spoke with Evan Lobel, co-owner of Lobel's of New York, a meat purveyor on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and author of several books including "Prime Time Grilling" and "Lobel's Meat Bible." The Lobel family has been in the meat business for six generations, so this man knows how to grill up perfectly seared steaks. "Grilling offers something unique compared to other methods like pan-searing or broiling: that beautiful char and smoky flavor you just can't replicate indoors," Lobel told me.