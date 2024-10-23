The Step You Should Never Skip For More Evenly-Cooked Steaks

Steak may carry more culinary cache than any other dish. Cooking a good steak is a badge of honor — and notoriously difficult to pull off. Like any other skill, it takes practice, dedication, and know-how. If you've done your research, you've probably heard of tempering, the process of letting steak sit at room temperature before cooking it. The logic? A warmer steak reaches the right internal temperature faster than a cool one. It takes longer for the heat to reach the center of a fridge-fresh steak, so the meat can end up overcooked on the outside and undercooked on the inside.

But is tempering steak really that important? For answers, The Takeout turned to Cordon Bleu-trained chef Matthew Kreider. Steak is Kreider's specialty: He currently works as executive chef at Miami's Steak 954, a luxury steakhouse located at the W Hotel. "Tempering a steak can be a good idea," Kreider explains. "If you've ever cooked a steak, and had a thick gray band on the outside of the steak, try tempering."

That dry, unsightly gray band is a sign of overcooked meat — not something you want in your steak. "You will see that gray band get much smaller," Kreider notes. "The temperature of the steak will not have to change as drastically."