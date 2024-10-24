A Culinary Director Shares How To Pick The Best Steak At The Grocery Store

Choosing a steak at the grocery store can be confusing for a discerning carnivore. The meat section has cuts available in a spectrum of colors, textures, and thicknesses — and with all those options, it's easy to get intimidated. But grilling meat at home is worth the extra effort, because steakhouses can be overrated – not to mention overpriced.

Grilling meat doesn't typically involve a whole lot of ingredients. Oil, salt, and pepper play supporting roles, but it's clear that the star of the show is the meat itself, so it's crucial that you choose a quality steak.

That's why I talked to chef Pete Geoghegan, culinary director for Cargill Protein, one of North America's largest beef processors, to find out just how to pick the best steak at the grocery store. With a few basic pointers, you'll be walking through the meat aisle with the swagger of a seasoned steak specialist — or, at the very least, having more confidence when it comes to shopping for the best steak.