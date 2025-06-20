Leftover Burger Meat? Use It Up On Taco Night
The cookout was everything you could've hoped for — good vibes, great food — but you got a little carried away with the burger patties. If you're anything like me, you wanted to make sure that you had enough food for everyone at the cookout, and mission accomplished, BUT when you go overboard, you have to make sure you're not being wasteful.
I've been in this situation before, and eventually reached the point where I refused to let another patty make it to the trash bin. So, instead of allowing your leftover burgers to sit in purgatory in the fridge drying out, turn leftover burger meat into something you'll actually be excited to eat again... tacos, of course!
You already have seasoned, cooked beef on hand, so why not crumble it up, heat it through with a few extra spices, and repurpose it for a totally different meal? Leftover burgers standing alone may not sound as appetizing after a while, but with a bit of TLC, they can be your one-stop-shop for a convenient shortcut to taco night with having to start from scratch.
How to turn leftover burgers into taco-ready meat
Transforming burger patties into taco filling is super easy, as you only really have to worry about breaking the burger meat down to make it look "ground" again, and getting that authentic taco flavor. You can break the meat into small crumbles by hand, using a spatula in a skillet, or even in a food processor if you want it very fine. Once you've got your crumbles, toss them into a pan with a small splash of oil or a bit of broth to help rehydrate and soften the meat as it warms.
Now is when you focus on the flavor, and though burger patties are usually seasoned perfectly fine with just salt and pepper, taco filling benefits from spices like cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. You can add pre-made taco seasoning if you have it on hand (I love this shortcut), or mix your own. Add a few tablespoons of water and let it simmer for a couple minutes until the spices have soaked into the meat and everything is hot and fragrant.
You could also go a different route and do this with homemade flour tortillas and make a beef and bean burrito if you're not a fan of hard shell tacos. Layer the meat in there, add beans, and if you're feeling extra fancy, get some onions, cheese, and tomatoes. You'll end up with a filling that tastes fresh, flavorful, and totally different from the original burgers. It's an efficient way to use leftovers while still giving your dinner table something new.