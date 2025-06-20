Leftover Burger Meat? Use It Up On Taco Night

The cookout was everything you could've hoped for — good vibes, great food — but you got a little carried away with the burger patties. If you're anything like me, you wanted to make sure that you had enough food for everyone at the cookout, and mission accomplished, BUT when you go overboard, you have to make sure you're not being wasteful.

I've been in this situation before, and eventually reached the point where I refused to let another patty make it to the trash bin. So, instead of allowing your leftover burgers to sit in purgatory in the fridge drying out, turn leftover burger meat into something you'll actually be excited to eat again... tacos, of course!

You already have seasoned, cooked beef on hand, so why not crumble it up, heat it through with a few extra spices, and repurpose it for a totally different meal? Leftover burgers standing alone may not sound as appetizing after a while, but with a bit of TLC, they can be your one-stop-shop for a convenient shortcut to taco night with having to start from scratch.