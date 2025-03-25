The Delicious Way To Turn Leftover Burger Meat Into Next Day Lunch

Leftover burger patties don't exactly scream excitement. Sitting in the fridge, cold and possibly dried out, they seem destined for a mediocre meal, or worse — the trash can. While we'd like to act like we're above food waste at all times, if something is taking up space in the fridge and you're not feeling particularly creative or in the mood to reheat leftovers, it could quickly turn into a total waste.

But before you settle for a plain reheated burger or just toss it out, there's a much better way to revive that beef patty: by turning it into a top-notch grilled cheese masterpiece. Think of it as a patty melt with an upgrade, blending the juicy richness of a burger with the crispy, buttery crunch of a perfectly toasted sandwich. It's easy, satisfying, and, honestly, it might just be better than the burger had been the first time around.

If you're anything like me, wasting good food is out of the question. The only thing left to do is figure out how to minimize mistakes with leftovers and put them to good use. A grilled cheese patty melt is the perfect medium; here's how to turn a basic burger patty into a scrumptious lunch for the next day.