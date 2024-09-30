14 Mistakes You Are Making With Leftover Food

Is there anything truly as magical as leftovers? Maybe you spent a weekend day making a huge batch of slow-simmered soup, perfect for the chillier season, and now you get to feast on the rewards of your labor for days to come. Maybe you baked up a particular dish that you know always tastes better after a day or two in the fridge, once all the flavors have mixed and melded (from potato salad to hash brown casserole, we all have a few favorites like this). Maybe you cooked up a pot roast or roast chicken for the fam, and now you have the joy of repurposing all the leftovers into brand-new and equally tasty dishes for the week ahead.

Whatever the case may be, whatever the dish, most home cooks love some top-tier leftovers. However, it's all too easy to make a series of equally easily avoidable mistakes regarding your leftover food treatment — mistakes that could not only negatively impact your leftover food's quality, but even potentially make you and your loved ones ill. Here are some of the top mistakes you might be making with your leftover food, and what to do, instead.