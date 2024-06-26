Never Have Cold-In-The-Middle Leftovers Again With One Trick

Leftovers are one of the great pleasures of living in the modern era. Thanks to the magic of fridges and microwaves, everything from homemade casseroles to leftover Chipotle bowls can taste even better the next day — or even the next week. But there's nothing worse than a cold-in-the-middle meal thanks to a bad round in the microwave (although the microwave isn't the only way to reheat leftover food, it's usually the most convenient, and leftovers are all about convenience).

Luckily, there's a way to ensure you'll never experience the tragedy of cold-in-the-middle leftovers again, and it's super simple: Just arrange your food in a donut shape on a plate before heating. Like so many ingenious food hacks, this microwaving tip comes to us from TikTok. Creators there say that spreading leftovers out in a ring shape on the plate ensures even heating and no cold bits. It makes sense — the donut shape maximizes surface area, and if there is no middle, how can the middle be cold?