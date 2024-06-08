Soggy Leftover Chipotle Bowls Are No More With One Simple Trick

I don't know about you, but my go-to order at Chipotle is always a burrito bowl. They're less of a mess than a burrito, and despite not necessarily being the size of a football and having the density of a neutron star, they're still usually a ton of food, provided I don't inhale the whole thing at once. The thing is, if I do decide to be reasonable and split my bowl into lunch and dinner, there's usually a problem, one I'm guessing many of you Chipotle eaters have run into before.

The bowl, which is made of compostable fiber, inevitably gets soggy in your refrigerator. All the natural liquid from your food sinks to the bottom of the container, making the bowl itself wobbly, damp, and, frankly, kind of gross. And though I'm 1,000 times skeptical of social media hacks showing you how to fix little inconveniences in your life, TikTok user @brookemcgee_ figured out how to prevent this soggy bowl bottom issue altogether, and I'm actually mildly annoyed I didn't think of this one first: All you have to do is store the entire container upside down.