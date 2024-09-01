Do Leftovers Need To Cool Down Before Going In The Fridge?

I once took a food safety course for restaurant professionals in some bland office in Downtown Chicago. At one point, the instructor posed a question she seemed to think would stump us. Restaurant chefs, she said, have to go to all sorts of lengths to cool food for storage — rapidly chilling soups and sauces in an ice bath, for instance — before it can be safely transferred to the walk-in cooler. But home cooks can usually get away with just throwing leftovers straight into the fridge. Why the discrepancy?

Advertisement

I hazarded a guess: It has to do with the quantity, I ventured. Restaurants work with such great volumes that it simply takes food too long to cool down in a refrigerator — long enough that it may permit the growth of harmful bacteria. Home cooks, meanwhile, deal in small enough amounts that, usually, leftovers can safely be transferred straight to the fridge, even if they're still warm.

"Bingo!" she said. You'll hear that same answer from the USDA: Small amounts of hot leftovers can be put directly into the fridge. In fact, it's better to do that than let them linger at room temperature. You can achieve the same effect with large amounts by dividing them into smaller containers. And if you're dealing with truly huge quantities and need to chill them rapidly, there are ways to do that, too — like the pros, you can use an ice bath for quick cooling. Here are the ins and outs.

Advertisement