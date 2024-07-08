Avoid Making These 14 Food Storage Mistakes

You're hungry and you've got a hankering for that leftover salmon you made a few days ago. But which day did you make it again? Was it Thursday lunch? Or Tuesday dinner? The answer to that question could be the difference between a delicious meal and an old, dry, and possibly contaminated meal.

The easiest way to remember when you put something in the fridge is to label and date it. This is standard practice in most restaurant kitchens where there are tons of ingredients to keep track of and chefs need to know when to use a certain food or throw it away. But a home kitchen can be just as confusing. Generally speaking, leftovers can be eaten according to the seven day rule, which stipulates that food needs to be either eaten or tossed seven days after it's prepared as long as it's stored at a temperature below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The date of preparation counts as the first day, so if you make dinner on Monday and put the leftovers in the fridge, they need to be used by Sunday. Keep in mind, however, that not all sources agree on the one week turn around time. According to the USDA, cooked leftovers should get no more than four days in the fridge. The result of more time ranges, from texturally unpleasant food, to foods loaded with bacteria.

