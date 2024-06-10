Why It's Time To Stop Storing Canned Tuna In The Pantry

Don't forget your basics, like draining your tuna fully outside of the can, breaking it up as you go along. Draining it using the pressure of the can lid might be convenient, but it always leaves your tuna with excess water, resulting in tuna salad that weeps liquid. Crumbling or shredding the bigger pieces of tuna gives you consistent texture in each bite, too. And don't forget to season your tuna prior to adding the mayonnaise; doing so concentrates the flavor in the meat, not the dressing.

And when in doubt, crowdsource! A Reddit thread titled "What the secret to your tuna salad?" had many people chiming in with their suggestions. One user swore by celery salt, while another stuck to a specific combination of a "little mustard, mayo, celery, fine chopped shallots, a bit of pickle brine, a touch of sesame oil." Then there are unconventional suggestions that I'd never have considered, like curry powder, diced apple (a tart variety), miso, lemon pepper seasoning, and broccoli. I'm a big fan of adding any fresh herbs you have in the fridge, but if I'm feeling lazy, I'll use pickle relish.

We have even more gussied-up tuna salad suggestions for you here on our own site that run the gamut from conventional to unconventional (like potato chips or pecans), so be sure to check those out. And don't forget to chill your cans of tuna in the fridge from now on. Your stomach will thank you.

