How Much Food Should You Make For A Cookout?

As far as drinks are concerned, having a variety is ideal, but it's not frowned upon to stick to one or two kinds of alcohol. In most cases, be prepared for each guest to consume about two drinks per hour, though what kind of drink depends on the audience and its size. Having cocktails prepared — like mimosas, which call for one bottle of champagne for every eight glasses — can be nice for a smaller gathering, but buying five six-packs of beer for every 10 people could be the easiest method for bigger crowds. Seeing as cookouts are usually done outside in the hot weather, having extra water and juice readily available to help refresh your guests is always a great idea as well.

Beyond that, a small semantic that might come up pertains to serving sizes for children. Kids will eat and drink about half of what adults do. You shouldn't necessarily plan on serving half a burger to each child in attendance, but you can usually get by with making less food at cookouts if more of the attendees will be children. Dessert isn't typically seen as the most important part of a cookout, but having a platter of cookies or brownies with the expectation that each guest will eat one or two could turn a good get-together into a great one.