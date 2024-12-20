Here's How Many Mimosas You Can Get Per Bottle Of Champagne

Mimosas are a delicious alcoholic treat that has long become synonymous with brunchtime decadence. However, true lovers of brunch mimosas likely want to move past exclusively consuming them at restaurants so they can enjoy the drink in the comfort of their own homes. So, for new mimosa makers out there who already have the two ingredients they need to make the drink — fruit juice and sparkling wine — the next question comes in the form of the drink's proportions. More specifically, how many mimosas can you make with a single bottle of champagne?

The answer to this question depends on how strong you want your mimosas to be, but as a general rule of thumb, a standard 750 milliliter bottle of champagne will make about 8 mimosas. Since roughly 3 ounces of champagne and 3 ounces of orange juice go into one individual drink, a 750 milliliter bottle (which contains roughly 25 fluid ounces) can be split to make around eight mimosas, depending on whether you want them to be stronger or weaker than the typical 1:1 ratio. So, unless you're hosting a particularly large group, a few bottles of champagne should be all you need to satisfy your mimosa needs.