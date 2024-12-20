Here's How Many Mimosas You Can Get Per Bottle Of Champagne
Mimosas are a delicious alcoholic treat that has long become synonymous with brunchtime decadence. However, true lovers of brunch mimosas likely want to move past exclusively consuming them at restaurants so they can enjoy the drink in the comfort of their own homes. So, for new mimosa makers out there who already have the two ingredients they need to make the drink — fruit juice and sparkling wine — the next question comes in the form of the drink's proportions. More specifically, how many mimosas can you make with a single bottle of champagne?
The answer to this question depends on how strong you want your mimosas to be, but as a general rule of thumb, a standard 750 milliliter bottle of champagne will make about 8 mimosas. Since roughly 3 ounces of champagne and 3 ounces of orange juice go into one individual drink, a 750 milliliter bottle (which contains roughly 25 fluid ounces) can be split to make around eight mimosas, depending on whether you want them to be stronger or weaker than the typical 1:1 ratio. So, unless you're hosting a particularly large group, a few bottles of champagne should be all you need to satisfy your mimosa needs.
Mimosas are the perfect drink for daytime gatherings
While people are likely to think solely of champagne and orange juice when they see a mimosa, the drink has countless different variations. For example, you can change the alcohol you use to make the drink. Despite the fact that champagne is the go-to drink in most people's mimosas, there is a vast world of sparkling wines beyond champagne that some would say are far better suited for the brunch classic. Sparkling wines like Cava, Cremant, or even brut are all perfect choices to shake things up at your next mimosa party and are easy substitutes that don't require much thinking in the kitchen. (That, and they're typically easier on the wallet than champagne.)
Changing up the fruity side of the equation can also yield new, fascinating results. Modified recipes like the apple cider mimosa are a delicious, unique take on the beloved beverage that allows drinkers to enjoy different flavors and tastes depending on their mood or the time of year. Plus, if you want to add even more unique and personalized touches to the drink in order to impress your guests, adding fruit like strawberries or raspberries can dress it up while also adding to its fruity taste. Furthermore, if you're a big fan of citrus like me, adding orange slices or lemon slices to the drink can further enhance that sour flavor that we know and love.