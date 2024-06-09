The 2-Ingredient Cocktail You Should Have Memorized By Now

Before diving into the subject of two-ingredient cocktails, let's acknowledge the pink elephant in the room: There are certain mixologists who would say there's no such thing, as they feel that just two ingredients make a mixed drink and only three or more make a cocktail (not a crowd). I'm not quite so pedantic, however (though it's been quite a while since my brief stint as a bartender), so I'm going with the definition of cocktail as any kind of booze plus mixer(s), and it seems that Difford's Guide agrees. It definitively classifies the mimosa — which is my pick as the two-ingredient drink that everyone should have in their repertoire — as a cocktail.

The mimosa is often thought of as a brunch drink, as it makes for relatively guilt-free day drinking due to the fact that it is both low in alcohol and high in vitamin C. Those properties, however, make it well suited to afternoons by the pool (even if it's a plastic kiddie pool), and it's not bad in the evenings, either. It also makes for economical entertaining since cheap sparkling wine will be disguised by the flavor of the orange juice.