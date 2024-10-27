The Mimosa Variation That's Perfect For Fall Brunches

A mimosa is one of the easiest drinks to make, as it's just two ingredients. This makes it all the more susceptible to fun garnishes and flavor twists. The basic recipe is one part sparkling wine, one part apple cider. Since it's just two ingredients, you'll want to use a good prosecco or cava (something you'd drink on its own) and fresh apple cider. Of course, if price is no option, go with Champagne because life is long and weekends are short. The simplicity of this drink allows for both liquid ingredients to shine through, so don't be cheap with your bubbles. If you're making these for a fall brunch, try a cinnamon-sugar rim with an apple slice garnish to make your cocktail extra autumnal.

For a bigger flavor, try a spiced apple cider. It's often sold alongside the regular stuff, but is full of festive fall spices like cloves, allspice, orange, and cinnamon sticks. You can also make it boozier with the addition of apple brandy or bourbon for an extra kick. If you're in apple-picking country, pay a visit to your local cidery and snag something local. Pay attention to whether your cider is unpasteurized, as it'll need to be drunk within three days and kept refrigerated, even when unopened. So if you needed an excuse to drink apple cider mimosas all weekend, there you have it.