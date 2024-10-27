The Mimosa Variation That's Perfect For Fall Brunches
When you envision weekend brunch, images of Eggs Benedict and carafes of mimosas arrayed on a sunny patio probably dance before you. The delightful combination of sparkling wine and fresh-squeezed orange juice is an easy and elegant concoction, but it can often scream "Summer!" when perhaps you'd like it to whisper "Hello, autumn." When sweater weather is upon us, it's time to put a fall twist on your favorite sparkling beverage.
Thankfully, prosecco or cava pair well with just about anything fruity. As far as fall flavors, apple, cinnamon, brown sugar, and nutmeg are all ingredients that conjure up visions of pumpkin patches and hayrides. And any tourist trap pumpkin patch worth its gourd is hopefully going to sell apple cider, the star beverage of autumn. The celebratory feeling of bubbles pairs perfectly with the crispness of cider, and it can make any fall gathering feel extra cozy. So grab your comfiest slippers and cuddle up in your softest sweater to see how easy it is to create apple cider mimosas.
How to make an apple cider mimosa
A mimosa is one of the easiest drinks to make, as it's just two ingredients. This makes it all the more susceptible to fun garnishes and flavor twists. The basic recipe is one part sparkling wine, one part apple cider. Since it's just two ingredients, you'll want to use a good prosecco or cava (something you'd drink on its own) and fresh apple cider. Of course, if price is no option, go with Champagne because life is long and weekends are short. The simplicity of this drink allows for both liquid ingredients to shine through, so don't be cheap with your bubbles. If you're making these for a fall brunch, try a cinnamon-sugar rim with an apple slice garnish to make your cocktail extra autumnal.
For a bigger flavor, try a spiced apple cider. It's often sold alongside the regular stuff, but is full of festive fall spices like cloves, allspice, orange, and cinnamon sticks. You can also make it boozier with the addition of apple brandy or bourbon for an extra kick. If you're in apple-picking country, pay a visit to your local cidery and snag something local. Pay attention to whether your cider is unpasteurized, as it'll need to be drunk within three days and kept refrigerated, even when unopened. So if you needed an excuse to drink apple cider mimosas all weekend, there you have it.