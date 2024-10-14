How Long Does Apple Cider Stay Good For After Opening?

The key to getting the most time out of your apple cider is to make sure that you're storing it properly, which means putting the lid on securely every time it goes back into the fridge to keep outside bacteria from getting in. You should also be keeping it off the door, if possible, as temperature fluctuations (which will happen every time the fridge door is opened) can affect the quality of the cider, too. As tempting as it is, as well, to swig right from the container, doing so can introduce bacteria that could turn your cider faster (to say nothing of giving other family members any sickness you might have).

If it's been well over a week since you opened your cider and you're not sure you'll finish it, you can actually freeze it and save it for later (up to a year later, to be exact), as long as it's in an airtight container. You might want to think ahead by measuring it out into single servings before freezing, too, so that you don't have to thaw all of it at once. Speaking of thawing, that's best done in the fridge overnight, and you have up to five days to finish the apple cider from that point.