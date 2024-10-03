Why You Should Be Cautious About Drinking Apple Cider This Fall

It's the signal that fall has started: Apple cider, that most ancient of beverages, starts appearing in every store, roadside stand, and orchard gift shop, redolent with the scent of fruit and cinnamon. Perfect for mulling, ideal for quenching your thirst while carving pumpkins, beautiful in this apple cider cream pie, and hey, if you want to add a little rum or bourbon, who are we to stop you? Apple cider is quite versatile, however, you should be aware of the dangers of drinking unpasteurized apple cider.

The vast majority of apple cider sold in the U.S., particularly in supermarkets, is pasteurized to kill potentially harmful bacteria. However, cider sold in apple orchards, farmer's markets, or even some health or natural foods stores may not be pasteurized and could thus contain these bacteria.

The FDA does require unpasteurized packaged apple cider to carry a warning label, which reads: "WARNING: This product has not been pasteurized and therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems." However, if the apple cider is being sold by the cup or glass, there is no warning label required, so it's a good idea to ask the seller before drinking it.