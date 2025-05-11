Give Your Cookout Guests Variety By Putting Them In Charge Of Their Burgers

With summer around the corner, I bet that grill is looking more and more tempting by the minute. And you don't have to entertain guests with the same burger lineup every time. A juicy homemade hamburger with a piece of cheese slapped on top of it — don't get me wrong, it has its place. But you mustn't be afraid to mix it up every once in a while.

If you really want to impress your guests (and make your job easier at the same time), set up a burger bar and let everyone get a bit creative with their own plate. It's a hands-off, crowd-pleasing way to upgrade the usual backyard spread — and you could offer a selection of patty options from beef or turkey to veggie or vegan-friendly.

After the flames kiss your batch of patties, set them off to the side and direct your guests inside, where they'll be delighted to find everything they need to build their personalized burger. With a little creativity and planning, you can keep your food safe, your prep simple, and your guests happy.