Give Your Cookout Guests Variety By Putting Them In Charge Of Their Burgers
With summer around the corner, I bet that grill is looking more and more tempting by the minute. And you don't have to entertain guests with the same burger lineup every time. A juicy homemade hamburger with a piece of cheese slapped on top of it — don't get me wrong, it has its place. But you mustn't be afraid to mix it up every once in a while.
If you really want to impress your guests (and make your job easier at the same time), set up a burger bar and let everyone get a bit creative with their own plate. It's a hands-off, crowd-pleasing way to upgrade the usual backyard spread — and you could offer a selection of patty options from beef or turkey to veggie or vegan-friendly.
After the flames kiss your batch of patties, set them off to the side and direct your guests inside, where they'll be delighted to find everything they need to build their personalized burger. With a little creativity and planning, you can keep your food safe, your prep simple, and your guests happy.
Choose a variety of buns, cheeses, and toppings
You don't need every burger topping imaginable to make a burger bar feel special; a few smart choices go a long way. Start with the buns — offering a mix like sesame, brioche, potato rolls, and maybe even lettuce wraps gives everyone a base they'll actually be excited about. Then move to cheese — a cheddar option is a must, but adding pepper jack, Swiss, and my favorite, blue cheese, makes things interesting.
When it comes to the fresh ingredients, provide enough for your guests to mix and match. Lettuce, tomato slices, onion (raw and grilled if possible), pickles, jalapeños, and avocado slices are sure to work well, especially when you add burger toppings the right way.
Don't be afraid to include a few cooked toppings like sautéed mushrooms or grilled pineapple if you want to get a little fancy. None of these things need to be overly complicated — just prepped, stored safely in small containers, and labeled clearly so people can move through the setup without any confusion. Make sure you set out enough serving utensils for every item to keep things tidy and hygienic, especially if the party includes kids.
Keep your burger bar safe from the heat
A thoughtful host will be mindful of where they place the toppings. Leaving your neatly cut tomato slices, cheeses, and condiments out in the blazing sun is a recipe for wilted lettuce and awkward looks from guests wondering if it's still safe to eat. The fix is simple, as you just keep your burger bar indoors — or at least somewhere shady with airflow. You can dine indoors or outdoors, but with so much food just sitting out, you may prefer the former.
Use shallow bowls or trays for toppings, and keep them cool by setting them in larger containers filled with ice if you need to keep them outside temporarily. You can also lay everything out buffet-style inside and let guests grab a plate and move through the line. Once they've built their burger, they can take it back out to the yard or patio to eat.
By keeping the burger bar stocked and organized, you'll give your guests everything they need without the hassle of managing each individual order. And if someone wants to go all in with five kinds of cheese or skip the bun entirely, they can do that without holding up the line. It's a flexible, low-effort way to enjoy your cookouts and get creative.