How To Cut Perfect Tomato Slices Like A Professional

While Michelin-starred cutting skills aren't required in most home kitchens, the ability to slice a good tomato is always appreciated. Slicing a tomato isn't as easy as it sounds, though. Your knife should be sharp enough, the tomato is hopefully firm enough, but most importantly: It's about the technique.

Holding a tomato with your knuckles tucked in is the first step to properly slicing, though positioning the tomato will also help. The tomato should be put on its side with the top part of the tomato facing your right (if you're left-handed, the top will be on the left). From here, you should use a serrated knife and cut against the core of the tomato (in other words, horizontally). This means cutting parallel slices from the top of the tomato, right through until you reach the bottom end.

A beautiful slice of tomato will stack easily on a juicy burger, lie graciously with mozzarella and some balsamic as an appetizer, or adorn a fully packed salad. Whichever way you choose to use uniformly sliced tomatoes, even someone who hates the taste of tomatoes will be able to appreciate their presentation.