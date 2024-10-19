Apparently, There's A Better Way To Grate Cheese

The kitchen is a wonderful place where delicious smells and flavorful bites are created, but it's also a place where accidents can happen and food-related injuries might easily occur. Sharp tools like a cheese grater might easily clip your knuckle, but thanks to the teachings of TikTok, we've found a better way.

Every now and then there's something so simple and yet oddly new to learn in the kitchen, and today it's apparently how to grate a better block of cheese. Cheese graters come in many configurations and sometimes look like a torture device to begin with, but many TikTok videos of people realizing they've been grating cheese blocks incorrectly have shown grating can be as easy as one flip. The last thing you want when you're grabbing a little late-night cheese snack is to slice yourself on the grater.

If you have a standing cheese grater you've likely scraped or gotten very close to scraping your hand on it while shredding up your cheese. Before you bust out the safety gloves, try out this hack. Per a video from TikTok account @go4gobbler, the four-sided box cheese grater just needs to be laid down. Typically, people naturally place one hand on the top of the box grater where there is a handle and take the block of cheese in the other.