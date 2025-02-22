12 Tips For The Juiciest Burgers You've Ever Tasted

There's a big difference between a "good" burger and a "bad" burger — and, often, those "bad" burgers are lacking one key thing: moisture. Think about it. Imagine the best burger you've ever eaten, and then the worst burger you've ever eaten. The former, whether you prefer a smash burger with simple accompaniments or a thick stuffed patty piled high with decadent toppings, was likely juicy and mouthwatering, with plenty of fatty goodness accentuating all the burger's beefy flavors. The latter, meanwhile, could've probably been likened to a piece of cardboard, with little flavor, moisture, or heft.

However, achieving that amazing, moist, juicy burger isn't always easy. There are many mistakes you can make that can lead you down that path to a cardboard-esque beef patty. So what's the best way to cook up some of the juiciest burgers you've ever tasted? No, you shouldn't just go to your favorite local burger joint and let the pros do the work. Here are some basic tips to achieve the ultimate juicy burger at home.