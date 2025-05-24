The Veggie Steak That's Perfect For A Meatless Cookout

When people think of grilling season, their minds typically jump to the classics, like burgers, hot dogs, and thick, juicy steaks. But for vegetarians or anyone looking to cut down on meat, the grill can still be a place for bold flavors over open flames, especially if you invite one unexpected guest: cabbage.

That's right, the humble, leafy cabbage is making a name for itself as the perfect "steak" for veggie grill-outs. With its sturdy structure and flavor-absorbing powers, cabbage is no longer just for coleslaw.

Cabbage might not be the first vegetable that comes to mind for grilling, but its physical characteristics make it ideal. Unlike more delicate greens, cabbage is dense and layered. This structure allows it to hold up on a hot grill without falling apart or wilting into mush.

To make sure we were on the right track, we spoke with Jem Mantiri, the vegan recipe developer, food blogger, and photographer behind The Fruity Jem. "The core part of the cabbage steak is the one that keeps it intact, so try to include the core in every cabbage steak that you cut," advises Mantiri. "The best way to do this is to cut them into wedges (think of eating an orange) instead of slices, though of course this will then make it look less like a steak."

When cut into thick slices, or "steaks," the leaves stay connected to the core, creating large, hearty portions that are easy to flip and serve.