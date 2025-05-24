The Veggie Steak That's Perfect For A Meatless Cookout
When people think of grilling season, their minds typically jump to the classics, like burgers, hot dogs, and thick, juicy steaks. But for vegetarians or anyone looking to cut down on meat, the grill can still be a place for bold flavors over open flames, especially if you invite one unexpected guest: cabbage.
That's right, the humble, leafy cabbage is making a name for itself as the perfect "steak" for veggie grill-outs. With its sturdy structure and flavor-absorbing powers, cabbage is no longer just for coleslaw.
Cabbage might not be the first vegetable that comes to mind for grilling, but its physical characteristics make it ideal. Unlike more delicate greens, cabbage is dense and layered. This structure allows it to hold up on a hot grill without falling apart or wilting into mush.
To make sure we were on the right track, we spoke with Jem Mantiri, the vegan recipe developer, food blogger, and photographer behind The Fruity Jem. "The core part of the cabbage steak is the one that keeps it intact, so try to include the core in every cabbage steak that you cut," advises Mantiri. "The best way to do this is to cut them into wedges (think of eating an orange) instead of slices, though of course this will then make it look less like a steak."
When cut into thick slices, or "steaks," the leaves stay connected to the core, creating large, hearty portions that are easy to flip and serve.
More affordable and accessible than steaks
Of course, you won't be able to cook cabbage exactly like a steak. "Oven roasting is the easiest and most consistent method, making sure that you flip the cabbage steaks halfway through. This brings out the natural sweetness and adds charred, crispy edges," Mantiri notes. "Grilling adds smokiness, but the cabbage can fall apart more easily if you're not careful."
The high water content in cabbage helps it stay juicy under high heat, while the leaf layers char and caramelize. These charred edges develop complex, smoky flavors that evoke a traditional steak. You can also get creative with flavors, as cabbage is basically a blank canvas, soaking up marinades, sauces, and seasoning like a big veggie sponge.
"Anything bold and flavorful works great because cabbage is naturally mild," Mantiri says. "Some examples are harissa paste/seasoning, gochujang miso, and BBQ sauce. You would also want to serve it with sauces such as a tahini-based sauce, chimichurri, or a yogurt-based sauce for a milder option."
This oft-ignored cruciferous vegetable even has chefs jumping on the cabbage train with exciting dishes that make it the star of the show. Mantiri adds, "You can also top it with toasted nuts or seeds for crunch, or serve it with a scoop of canned lentils or beans to turn it into a meal."
Whether you're looking for hearty, budget-friendly vegetarian recipes or just a way to use up that head of cabbage, try tossing it on the grill.