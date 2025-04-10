Here's The Best Type Of Cabbage To Use For Coleslaw

As the days become longer and temperatures warmer, home cooks need to synchronize with the changing seasons. Let those meat-based stocks and stews hibernate in the freezer until next winter — it's time to break out the brighter, crisper, and lighter accompaniments to your protein fix. Coleslaw is arguably best suited to a summer meat dish, but with so many cabbage types, it can be tough to decide which to shred. Joanne Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, gave us her tips on the best types of cabbage for coleslaw.

Gallagher says green, red, savoy, or Napa cabbage all work well, but each has its own benefits and potential pitfalls. "Green cabbage is the most common, offering a crisp texture and mild flavor that pairs well with dressings," she tells The Takeout. "Red cabbage adds lovely color and a slightly peppery taste, making coleslaw look so vibrant." Savoy and Napa cabbage, on the other hand, yield a softer slaw, she shares. Due to their lighter texture and milder flavor, a savoy- or Napa-based coleslaw would be less punchy.

If forced to choose one, Gallagher says she reaches for green cabbage. "Green cabbage is very accessible, cheap, and has a sturdy texture that holds dressings well, making it a great choice for coleslaw," she explains. "Its mild sweetness pairs with creamy and vinegar-based dressings, making it versatile." Gallagher also suggests combining green and red cabbage together: Green cabbage adds sturdiness and crunch, while the red cabbage imparts both color and bite.