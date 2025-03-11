Why Restaurant Coleslaw Tastes So Much Better Than Homemade

There are some classic dishes you shouldn't bother ordering at a restaurant. Soups, stews, and spaghetti often taste better if you make them at home. Steaks, on the other hand, are almost always better at a restaurant, and the same could be said for tuna salad. Or for salads in general, if truth be told, including coleslaw. But what makes restaurant coleslaw so delicious? In an interview with The Takeout, Maricel Gentile, chef and owner at Maricel's Kitchen, tried to answer this question, explaining why restaurant coleslaw usually tastes much better than any version you might buy at the grocery store or make at home.

"Many of the homemade or pre-made versions can be too watery and overdressed, making them feel heavy and taste dull." Gentile told us. Restaurant coleslaw avoids these pitfalls by being fresh. The care put into making fresh coleslaw ensures that it has what Gentile described as "a really good balance of crunch, creaminess, and acidity." The ingredients and techniques used also play a part, and Gentile was kind enough to break these down for us, offering some tips on how we can improve our homemade coleslaw.