Why Steaks From Restaurants Taste So Much Better Than Homemade

These days, when even eating fast food can seem like a splurge, it's no surprise to hear that pricey steakhouses have been struggling to retain customers. Still, there are some indications that America's love for chain steakhouses isn't over just yet. On the American Customer Satisfaction Index's list of most highly-rated full-service restaurants for 2024, three of the top ten, Longhorn, Texas Roadhouse, and Outback, were all steakhouses. One reason for this popularity, we suspect, is because no matter how you try, your home-cooked steak is never going to taste quite like one from a restaurant. Why should this be? To get some answers, The Takeout checked in with chef Anthony Carron.

Carron, CEO of JRS Hospitality, the umbrella corporation whose restaurants include Las Vegas' Alexxa's, Beer Park, and Cheri Rooftop, notes that supply may have something to do with it. While he does say that "great meat is available to home cooks as well," he adds that it's the kind of thing you'll probably need to source from a bespoke butcher since even the best steaks at the grocery store might not be quite up to industry standards. He also indicates that most supermarket steaks sold in the U.S. are wet-aged, whereas he personally favors what he calls the "distinct flavor profile" of the dry-aged steaks that are more likely to be available from steakhouses and specialty meat suppliers.