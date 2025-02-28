Why Steaks From Restaurants Taste So Much Better Than Homemade
These days, when even eating fast food can seem like a splurge, it's no surprise to hear that pricey steakhouses have been struggling to retain customers. Still, there are some indications that America's love for chain steakhouses isn't over just yet. On the American Customer Satisfaction Index's list of most highly-rated full-service restaurants for 2024, three of the top ten, Longhorn, Texas Roadhouse, and Outback, were all steakhouses. One reason for this popularity, we suspect, is because no matter how you try, your home-cooked steak is never going to taste quite like one from a restaurant. Why should this be? To get some answers, The Takeout checked in with chef Anthony Carron.
Carron, CEO of JRS Hospitality, the umbrella corporation whose restaurants include Las Vegas' Alexxa's, Beer Park, and Cheri Rooftop, notes that supply may have something to do with it. While he does say that "great meat is available to home cooks as well," he adds that it's the kind of thing you'll probably need to source from a bespoke butcher since even the best steaks at the grocery store might not be quite up to industry standards. He also indicates that most supermarket steaks sold in the U.S. are wet-aged, whereas he personally favors what he calls the "distinct flavor profile" of the dry-aged steaks that are more likely to be available from steakhouses and specialty meat suppliers.
Steakhouses also have different cooking techniques and equipment
One reason why your home-cooked steak may not taste as good as one you get from a restaurant is that you're not using as much salt, or choose not to in the same way as a professional kitchen. As chef Anthony Carron shares, "We crust our steaks in salt, most of which falls off during the cooking process." If you're using standard salt, this may not be an issue, but if your steak recipe calls for a pricier, fancier seasoning ... well, home cooks, unlike restaurants, usually can't deduct the cost of ingredients.
Another obstacle preventing you from achieving a truly restaurant-worthy steak may come down to the equipment. According to Carron, restaurant grills reach temperatures between 800 and 1000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is several hundred degrees higher than an oven broiler's going to hit. (They tend to top out at 550 degrees Fahrenheit). Pan-seared steaks, too, typically cook at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. While Carron recommends outdoor grilling as "a great way to cook steak and enhance its flavor," the heat may depend on what type of grill you have. Some gas grills only reach about 400 degrees Fahrenheit, although charcoal grills can hit temperatures up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit and, in certain instances, even over 1000 degrees Fahrenheit. Still, unless you have the right equipment and are a master of temperature control, you're unlikely to wind up with a steak that's as consistently cooked as one from a restaurant.