The Classic Dish You Shouldn't Bother Ordering At A Restaurant

There may be some exceptions to Guy Vaknin's 'no soup or stew' rule — if you're eating at Olive Garden, of course, you're going to order the soup (here's our worst-to-best ranking) and the same goes for Panera (these are our favorites). Still, if you're talking about a more upscale dining establishment, why pay $20 for "potage a la whatsis" when that same sum can get you a far more exciting appetizer?

Making soups and stews at home also allows you to use up bones, mushy vegetables, and other kitchen scraps. (What, you don't keep a stock bag in the freezer?) The money you save from doing so will allow you to start saving for your next restaurant expedition.

Other dishes just don't taste the same in restaurants — spaghetti, for one. I seldom order it since the sauce is always too sweet for my taste and the noodles are less al dente than I'd like. (Downright mushy, in the case of Olive Garden.) Roast chicken is another thing that's best cooked at home since the skin is at its crispiest when the chicken comes straight out of the oven and this is unlikely to be the case at a restaurant. If you roast your own bird, you'll also have leftovers to repurpose in a week's worth of meals.

Finally, something like a clam bake or a crab, crawfish, or lobster boil is more of a social occasion than a mere meal. For maximum fun, you'll want to do it at home rather than outsourcing it to a restaurant where it'll likely be watered down.