How To Prep Chicken For Different Meals All Week Long

If you're looking to duplicate the rotisserie experience as much as possible, you'll need to roast your chicken whole. (You can even fit a whole chicken in the air fryer if you have a large appliance or small bird.) Should you have a preference for either dark or light meat, however, you can also meal prep with cut-up chicken parts. "When it comes to breasts or thighs," says Lindsay Livingston, "it really comes down to personal preference. Either are great for meal prep."

Livingston usually cooks chicken meant for meal-prepping in an air fryer after letting it marinate overnight, adding "It's also great to cook in big batches on the grill." The oven, of course, will also work to cook either a large or small amount of chicken, while boneless chicken pieces can be sautéed on the stovetop. If you're planning to shred the chicken after cooking it, perhaps to use in chicken-filled dumplings, chicken "not" pie, or Buffalo chicken dip, you can also prepare it in an Instant Pot, a slow cooker, or even a microwave. Yes, this out-of-fashion appliance (that we all secretly can't live without) is the perfect way to make moist and juicy boneless chicken in the least amount of time. A flattened breast microwaved with a small amount of liquid in a bowl covered with plastic wrap or wax paper may be done in just three minutes, plus a few more minutes of resting time.