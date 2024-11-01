How To Prep Chicken For Different Meals All Week Long
If half the internet seems to be made up of political rants, the other half must be tips for how to use up leftover rotisserie chicken. While store-bought, pre-cooked chicken is the entree that launched a zillion and a half easy weeknight meals, experienced meal preppers know that a week's worth of meals needn't start with a trip to Costco. Store-bought rotisserie chicken isn't exactly bad for you, but it could be high in sodium, sugar, and other additives. It comes as no surprise, then, to learn that dietitian Lindsay Livingston RD likes to cook her own chicken for meal-prepping purposes.
Livingston usually marinates the chicken first but keeps the seasonings simple. "You want something acidic like lemon juice or vinegar to help tenderize the meat," she tells us. (For the ultimate chicken marinade, we suggest Goya's mojo criollo, which can be ordered from Amazon if you can't find it in the grocery store.) As for any spices or herbs, she says these should "add some flavor but not be too strong." That way, as you use the meat in different dishes, you can change up the taste to suit each recipe.
How should you cook the chicken?
If you're looking to duplicate the rotisserie experience as much as possible, you'll need to roast your chicken whole. (You can even fit a whole chicken in the air fryer if you have a large appliance or small bird.) Should you have a preference for either dark or light meat, however, you can also meal prep with cut-up chicken parts. "When it comes to breasts or thighs," says Lindsay Livingston, "it really comes down to personal preference. Either are great for meal prep."
Livingston usually cooks chicken meant for meal-prepping in an air fryer after letting it marinate overnight, adding "It's also great to cook in big batches on the grill." The oven, of course, will also work to cook either a large or small amount of chicken, while boneless chicken pieces can be sautéed on the stovetop. If you're planning to shred the chicken after cooking it, perhaps to use in chicken-filled dumplings, chicken "not" pie, or Buffalo chicken dip, you can also prepare it in an Instant Pot, a slow cooker, or even a microwave. Yes, this out-of-fashion appliance (that we all secretly can't live without) is the perfect way to make moist and juicy boneless chicken in the least amount of time. A flattened breast microwaved with a small amount of liquid in a bowl covered with plastic wrap or wax paper may be done in just three minutes, plus a few more minutes of resting time.