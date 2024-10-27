Olive Garden Soups Ranked From Worst To Best

The chicken and gnocchi is the creamiest of Olive Garden's soups, making it quite rich, so prepare to go into a food coma after just a few bites. The broth has a strong buttery flavor, which some people may like, but tasted overpowering when we tried it. This was the only one of Olive Garden's soups that we wouldn't order again.

There was not as much chicken as we expected and not many gnocchi in our bowl either. We were really looking forward to the plump potato-based dumplings but there were only a few. This might be luck of the ladle, but the lack of actual ingredients beyond the thick, super rich broth made it hard to get through even half a bowl. While the tender gnocchi and roasted chicken are the headliners, the inclusion of spinach added some greenery, which was a nice touch. There were also a few shredded carrots in the mix, which provided a bit more texture to each bite. But overall, two veggies and a handful of protein wasn't enough to carry the buttery soup.

The chicken and gnocchi soup was the best for dipping breadsticks because it was so thick and hearty. When we approached it as a dip rather than a soup, it became much more enjoyable.