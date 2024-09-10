Tomato Sauce Too Acidic? Here's The Veggie You Need To Balance It Out

It's the perfect evening, and you're simmering a homemade tomato sauce to impress that special someone. You go in for a taste test, and yikes — it's way too acidic! Whether you added too many tomatoes, a bit too much wine (though, is that even possible?), or one squeeze of lemon too many, your sauce can easily veer off balance depending on the recipe. Enter the humble carrot (which can be used in many surprising ways) to save your dish.

To fix the acidity, wash and grate a carrot, then add the grated carrots directly into the sauce. As the sauce simmers, the natural sweetness from the grated carrot will gradually balance out the acidity. You can also use a whole carrot, but since it's larger, it takes longer to release its sweetness compared to the smaller grated pieces that break down faster. Stir the sauce occasionally and taste it after the carrots have had time to work their magic. You'll notice the acidity mellowing out, with the sweetness creating a more balanced and smooth flavor.

Once the sauce is done, you can either strain out the carrots using a colander or blend the sauce to puree the carrots right into it. Either way, your sauce will be saved and ready to impress for date night! But, if it's still not quite right, don't worry — we've got a few more tricks up our sleeves to rescue it.

