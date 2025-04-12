Here Are The Differences Between Thai And Indian Curry

Although several cultures have dishes that share the same name, it's pretty frequent for there to be differences, big and small, between them. For Americans, the most obvious example of this is likely the difference between American fried chicken and Korean fried chicken. However, curry, one of the most popular dishes in the world, also varies drastically depending on which country it is from. This is especially true when you compare Indian and Thai curry which differ in texture, ingredients, spice level, and how long they take to cook.

We were given some insight into the key similarities and differences between Thai and Indian curry by Mehek Khera, founder of Niramaya Foods. In an interview with The Takeout, Khera explained, "Curry is broadly defined as a dish that features a spiced sauce, often with vegetables, meat, or seafood." However, because countless dishes fall under that description's umbrella, it's no surprise that each country makes the dish quite differently. As Khera said, "Curries exist across many cultures [...] However, these cuisines are very different from each other in terms of origins, heritage, ingredients, and methods of cooking deployed."

Above all else, Khera noted that the different ingredients used in the Thai and Indian versions of curry — a dish that has an incredible history — sets them apart. "Indian curries use dry spices [including] cumin, coriander, and turmeric," the Niramaya Foods founder explained. She added, "While Thai curries rely on fresh curry pastes [that contain] lemongrass, galangal, and [makrut] lime."