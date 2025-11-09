14 Staples Of Mexican Cuisine You Have To Try At Least Once
Here in the U.S., we take Mexican food for granted. Like gravity and oxygen, it always seems to be there when we need it. Foods with south-of-the-border ties are now as ubiquitous as a burger and fries, but the Americanized versions are just the tip of the Tex-Mex tamale, so to speak.
Mexico City-born chef and author Pati Jinich (who's also notably the host of "Pati's Mexican Table") says, "Mexican food isn't all about heat — it's about layers of flavor. We use spices judiciously, often in pinches rather than spoonfuls. And so many of our chiles aren't even spicy — they're more about adding depth, sweetness, and complexity. Mexican cooking is actually quite thoughtful and nuanced when you get into it."
Stepping slightly beyond the standard breakfast burrito reveals the freshness of the seemingly familiar, surprisingly complex, and always vibrant cuisine you thought you knew. Like every great cooking tradition, Mexican cookery is not monolithic. It's bursting with regional variations and influences from around the world, synthesized through Indigenous and mestizo experience. So you owe it to yourself to sample the following Mexican dishes at least once. Chances are you'll be back for más.
Pozole
Pozole, a hearty, hot stew often enjoyed as a New Year's dish and (not coincidentally) reputed to ease the worst Cuervo hangover, is one of the countless ways that corn is celebrated in Mexico. This dish was originally sacramental, made with human flesh and served as an offering to the gods. But fear not! Today, lean pork shoulder will do as the meat component.
The primary ingredient, dried corn called hominy in the U.S., is also familiar in the American South, where it may be coarsely ground into grits. A low and slow cook of the hominy allows the dehulled kernels to burst and blossom in the broth, producing a chewy, solid dish. Chefs take pride in recognizing when to pull the pozole from the flame or lower the heat, taking care that the softened kernels don't turn into mush. Often flavored with dried red guajillo and ancho chiles and garnished with radishes, cilantro, and lime wedges, it's a holiday favorite — especially for Mexican Independence Day! — but qualifies as south-of-the-border soul food any day of the week, hangover optional.
Chilaquiles
This comfort food epitomizes Mexican resourcefulness and thriftiness, using stale corn tortillas as the basis for a nourishing meal that's a breakfast favorite. And learning to love chilaquiles also grants us an authentic understanding of Mexican culture, starting with corn. The indigenous crop is the magic of chilaquiles, along with indigenous tomatoes or tomatillos. Fresh hot green chiles, white onion, chicken broth, and herbs bring the depth of the corn flavor back to life.
This Mexican classic is fun to make at home. You can easily use thick, store-bought chips rather than waiting around for tortillas to get stale. Remembering that the dish is basically fried stale tortillas warmed in a tomatillo or red chile salsa, how long to cook the mix is a matter of personal preference. Many street vendors cook everything down into a soft mass to be stuffed into tortas. Others prefer chilaquiles as a plated entree, where the outer layer of chips is softened by the salsa used, but the center stays crisp for a mouth-pleasing contrast.
Tacos al Pastor
Although the Lebanese origins of this shawarma-style dish called for lamb, this classic Mexican interpretation is typically made from pork shoulder. The pork is marinated in an adobo-style paste of acidic pineapple, achiote, cumin, and dried red chiles, then roasted on a vertical rotisserie spit called a trompo and shaved into portions like gyros.
It's the perfect savory storm for slicing into tacos and other favorites. The high fat content of the pork shoulder keeps it juicy, and the bromelain, a natural enzyme in pineapple, tenderizes the meat and helps create a tangy-sweet glaze. In U.S. Latino communities where Cuban, Colombian, and other Spanish-speaking cultures meet to create culinary fusion, food truck chefs and others may simulate the effects of the trompo with a grill or by pan-frying the meat that has marinated in the al pastor ingredients. This allows for smaller cuts of meat, including lengua (tongue), to be cooked in the familiar al pastor marinade.
Esquites
It stands to reason that Mexico's signature street food is corn. Esquites are the fancier side of elotes, those being grilled corn on the cob slathered with creamy, spicy dressings. There is no "right" way to make this casual staple. Imports like feta cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise expand rather than diminish the integrity of this improvised dish, which combines ingredients from Spain and other colonizers into the corn-laden base. But indigenous Mexican herbs like epazote, a floral-smelling herb variously described as bearing the aromas of basil, mint, and a distinct skunkiness, give the cup a uniquely Mexican vibe.
Esquites — "Messy and delicious," says Pati Jinich — are typically prepared on the spot, using a sharp knife to strip the charred, smoky-sweet kernels off the cob into a cup. The kernels are sauteed in butter, then broth. Sharp, dry cheese like cotija, the freshly squeezed juice of a whole lime, scallions, grated garlic, and a blend of crema or sour cream, along with good ol' mayo and a strong shake of spice (ground chile de arbol, usually) make this portable snack a verifiable feast.
Ceviche
The raw seafood used to make ceviche is cured with citric acid, a process that denatures its proteins and somewhat mimics cooking the fish. This technique creates an effect that's as surprising and refreshing as that first bite of sushi or sashimi was, decades ago. Each mouthful is bright and pristine, accentuated by lime juice that reflects the immaculate quality of the local seafood used.
Today, all over Mexico, you'll find interpretations of this gorgeous celebration of sea proteins, usually relying on shrimp heaped into a chilled, old-fashioned ice cream sundae-style glass crowned with a cilantro sprig, lemon wheels, and often cucumber. The seafood takes its time marinating in the lime juice when making Mexican ceviche, as opposed to Peruvian ceviche, which serves the dish right after being bathed in lime.
Mole
"Mole" means sauce or mixture in Nahuatl, the ancient language of the Aztecs. It's not a single food, but rather a large family of multi-ingredient marinades and toppings with a long and whimsical history. Mole's ingredient gallery is ever-expanding, a testament to Mexico's tireless innovation in the kitchen. Manchamanteles made with plantains and pineapple is an electric-red dish. Mole verde is green, fresh, herbaceous, and a little bit hot, thanks to chiles and jalapeños in the recipe. The pungent, deeply flavored paste formed by the blended ingredients is slightly thinned with broth to create a dense, silky emulsion that's served over all types of poultry and meat, and even eggs.
Mexican cooks may dedicate an entire day to making mole. This may not be practical for many people, because in addition to the time commitment, sometimes dozens of proper ingredients (as many as 36 ingredients are needed for Mole negro, including a chicken head) may not be available at your local Kroger. Luckily for the adventurous, premade mole is widely sold in many North American markets.
Tortas
Pati Jinich says, "Tortas are perfect market food too — these hearty sandwiches on crusty rolls. In Guadalajara, you have tortas ahogadas that are literally 'drowned' in salsa." The choice of bread here is important, since many torta fillings like carnitas, refried beans, and mango salsa are juicy enough to make a less-structured bread go soggy. A reliable trick is to slather the exterior of the roll with mayo, then crisp it for a few seconds with high heat for a baguette-like finish, contrasting the yeasty, soft center. The necessary combination of chewiness and durability makes telera bread the classic choice for making tortas.
In other parts of the Spanish-speaking world, torta may mean a flatbread or a cake. But in Mexico, it's always a sandwich served on a large roll. Pati's pick, the ahogada, is stuffed with carnitas and pickled red onions. The ham, roast pork, and Swiss cheese "torta cubana" beloved in Mexico is not named for the Caribbean isle, but for a street in Mexico City, the federal district where the torta first became iconic. Mexican "torta de milanesa" has wandered far from northern Italy, enlivening its panko-crusted chicken with pickled fennel. Vegetarian interpretations may swap fried plantains for animal protein, but every torta is a thing of beauty that disappears like magic.
Rajas con crema
The word "rajas" means strips — in this case, charred strips of mild but savory poblano chile. Blackened, fire-roasted chiles paired with rich, delicate dairy create rajas con crema, a layered dish that's versatile as well as crowd-pleasing. The poblano strips are sauteed with onions and garlic in Mexican crema, which is a tangy, pourable dairy kefir-like cream that's richer in fat, yet thinner in consistency than sour cream.
The most classic prep technique is to char the chilies on the burner of a gas stove, turning with tongs in the open flame until the skin bisters and blackens, and may then be easily removed. In Mexico, rajas are enjoyed as a filling for tacos, quesadillas, and tamales, and as a side dish for grilled meat or fish. The velvety dish may also be used as a topping for rice or chilaquiles. In cantinas and at parties, rajas con crema may be served with chips as a hot dip appetizer. To enrich the dish from a side to a main, proteins including chicken or shrimp — not red meat, which is too robust — may be incorporated.
Horchata
This frothy, milky but lactose-free refresco (or cold drink) that's sugared and spiced with cinnamon is quintessential to Mexican street life and enjoyed in various ways around the world. Its primary ingredient is rice, which gets soaked in water with cinnamon sticks for multiple hours (or overnight) before being pureed into rice milk. Additions like almonds and the fruit of the prickly pear cactus can make this beverage not just a thirst-quencher, but also a joyful taste of Mexico's astonishingly rich and hybrid history.
You'll find horchata offered everywhere from icy tanks on thousands of corners, outside churches, alongside banks of shops and eateries, and enjoyed with friends as one might quaff a Starbucks Iced Flat White north of the border — in fact, Starbucks did put its own twist on this classic drink. To sip this musky-sweet beverage is to glimpse Mexico's vast and complex cultural corrido, or epic storytelling saga.
Tlacoyos
The word "tlacoyo" is Nahuatl, and it simply means a stuffed tortilla. Pati Jinich says, "One of my favorites, especially in Mexico City, are tlacoyos — these beautiful oval-shaped masa cakes that are stuffed with beans or fava beans, then topped with nopales, salsa, and cheese. ... They're the perfect hand-held snack as you browse through the market."
The tlacoyo is a thick, flattened pad of corn masa dough, historically stuffed with cheese and refried beans, folded in half, then cooked without using oil. Before contact with Europeans, lard was unknown in Mexico, and is still not used in the traditional recipes for this snack, meaning that they must be eaten immediately before they harden into jaw-breaking density. However, as the result of colonialization, chicharones (pork cracklings) are now a popular filling. Tlacoyos are easy enough to make at home, and they're relatively customizable — for example, you can top them with nopales, salsa, crema, and even more cheese.
Tajín
This tangy, brilliant orange-red powder seems ancient, like saffron in Persia and turmeric in the high cuisine of Mother India. But Tajín is a modern, commercial product invented by Horacio Fernández. The chili-lime seasoning recipe is based on his grandmother's recipe, and Fernández cleverly integrated the term aji, the Uzo-Aztec word for chile, into the product name.
It's mild, more acidic than red-chili-pepper hot. But still, Tajín challenges American tastes. The pairing of sweet and savory is not unheard of in Euro-American cookery — mint sauce with lamb, applesauce with pork, cranberry relish with turkey — and this condiment further expresses that sophisticated kind of combining. Tajín is especially exhilarating when sprinkled over the sliced raw fruit sold in tall plastic cups on the street everywhere in Mexico. Just a dash adds dimension to sliced jicama and cucumber, and is sure to elevate hot char-grilled, buttered elotes (corn on the cob) from backyard boredom into taste bud-teasing bliss.
Birria
The slow-cooked, chile-based meat stew called birria is also a food truck standard all over the U.S. The name means "mess," but don't let that turn you away. It's rustic, rugged, slightly raunchy, and wildly delicious. The history of birria began in Jalisco, where the dish is traditionally made with goat. In the U.S., fork-shredded beef is the deeply satisfying main ingredient of this food truck favorite.
The tender shreds are loaded into a taco-size corn tortilla, often with cheese added. Traditionally, on both sides of the border, the drippings or broth produced by the cooking method are served on the side as a broth, sipped and used as a dip for the folded taco. Some street vendors flash-fry the tortilla to golden brown on both sides in the sizzling hot fat skimmed from the surface of the broth. This step creates a crisp finish that makes the taco a bit neater and more structured than a soft-fold, and easier to munch while strolling.
Chiles rellenos
"Relleno" means "stuffed", and this will happily describe you after eating a few of these. The poblano chile is traditionally used for this dish, charred and blistered using direct contact with open flame, then seeded, slit, and stuffed with shreds or strips of cheese. Monterey Jack is an easy go-to. When the slit is secured with toothpicks, the chile is dipped in fluffy egg-and-flour batter, lowered into sizzling oil, and fried to a golden crisp. Typically served with warm flour tortillas and a few salsas that vary by region, it's not unusual for a diner to wrap the stuffed chile in the tortilla and eat it as a burrito, versus using a knife and fork. Either way, it's divine. Oh, and if you can't get enough of the burrito vibe, wrapping the relleno in a flour tortilla and topping it with carnitas, guac and pico de gallo kicks it up a notch.
Although deep-fried and filling, the chile relleno at its best is not gut-bustingly heavy. The batter maximizes the loftiness of separated egg whites whipped into stiff peaks, creating a thin, crisp shell around lightly floured chiles stuffed with melty cheese. Heated salsa roja is the classic accompaniment, although green serves just as well.
Tres Leches cake
This rich, yet airy sponge cake is named for its three milks, but its appeal is more complex — and more delicious — than the name suggests. Many countries within the Americas claim this dessert as their own, but the Mexican version is a standard at panaderias wherever Spanish is spoken.
Unlike the backbreaking labor required for making a mole, the tres leches recipe is simple enough to appeal to even the busiest modern baker. The dish is essentially a light vanilla cake (made without butter or oil) that is perforated after baking. Evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and heavy cream are then whisked together and slowly poured over the layer. A night in the fridge (or even just a few hours of chilling) allows the cake to absorb the rich liquid. For a final flourish, the cooled cake is topped with whipped cream. The trick is to make the cake delicate, but sturdy enough not to dissolve in its milk bath, and that is the magic of this particular treat.