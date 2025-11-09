14 Staples Of Mexican Cuisine You Have To Try At Least Once

Here in the U.S., we take Mexican food for granted. Like gravity and oxygen, it always seems to be there when we need it. Foods with south-of-the-border ties are now as ubiquitous as a burger and fries, but the Americanized versions are just the tip of the Tex-Mex tamale, so to speak.

Mexico City-born chef and author Pati Jinich (who's also notably the host of "Pati's Mexican Table") says, "Mexican food isn't all about heat — it's about layers of flavor. We use spices judiciously, often in pinches rather than spoonfuls. And so many of our chiles aren't even spicy — they're more about adding depth, sweetness, and complexity. Mexican cooking is actually quite thoughtful and nuanced when you get into it."

Stepping slightly beyond the standard breakfast burrito reveals the freshness of the seemingly familiar, surprisingly complex, and always vibrant cuisine you thought you knew. Like every great cooking tradition, Mexican cookery is not monolithic. It's bursting with regional variations and influences from around the world, synthesized through Indigenous and mestizo experience. So you owe it to yourself to sample the following Mexican dishes at least once. Chances are you'll be back for más.