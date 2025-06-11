22 Regional Mexican Foods Everyone Should Try Once, According To Chefs

The odds are that if you think of Mexican cuisine, you may immediately think of tacos, enchiladas, and burritos. Maybe pozoles, tamales, and barbacoa if you are more of a fan. But beyond these delicious staples lies an astonishing range of regional favorites. Mexico's cuisine is as diverse as its geography, and no one knows this better than the three experts we spoke to, to discover its culinary gems.

Chef Rick Bayless is the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Chicago's Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, and Xoco. His restaurants, cookbooks, and PBS series have brought depth and nuance to American perceptions of Mexican food. In Austin, chef Iliana de la Vega channels her Oaxacan roots at El Naranjo, a restaurant widely recognized for its refined take on traditional dishes. A James Beard Award winner and former Culinary Institute of America instructor, she's a leading voice in preserving and sharing Mexico's culinary heritage. And Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack, a second-generation Mexican-American and founder of the award-winning blog Muy Bueno, brings a home-cook's warmth to her exploration of Mexican comfort food. Her cookbooks, including "Muy Bueno," "Latin Twist," and "Muy Bueno Fiestas," are a celebration of family recipes and cultural pride. Together, our experts guide us through some of Mexico's most iconic and lesser-known regional dishes, and they share not just what to eat, but where it comes from and why it matters.