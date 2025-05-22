8 Healthiest And 7 Unhealthiest Foods To Order At A Mexican Restaurant

Whether you're dining out at your favorite locally owned Mexican spot or you're headed to a large chain where you can reliably order the same enchilada-beans-and-rice combo every single time, you probably expect Mexican food to be at least moderately healthy, right? Beans are generally considered good for you, as is rice. Mexican restaurants may not be as reliant on their deep fryers as some other types of restaurants, and you don't need to worry about avoiding huge amounts of carb-y pasta and cheese, like you might when navigating the healthiest and unhealthiest foods to order at an Italian restaurant.

However, while there are a handful of healthy items on many Mexican restaurant menus, you might just be surprised at what's lurking within some of the menu items that seem, on first consideration, nutritiously sound. In reality, they're doing less for your health than you might like. These are some of the healthiest and unhealthiest foods to order at a Mexican restaurant.