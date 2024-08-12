Deep Fry Your Chipotle Burrito For Chimichanga-Style Crunch
If you thought your love of Chipotle could not run any deeper, there is a new hack making the rounds on TikTok that might push you into obsessive territory. This hack takes an already-indulgent Chipotle burrito and turns it into a deep-fried feast.
User David Ngo (@davidlifts) has shared a video of him deep-frying a burrito from the beloved fast-casual restaurant which has garnered over 5.2 million views since it was posted on May 1, 2024. Taking the already-beloved Chipotle burrito to new heights, Ngo creates a massive crispy-crunchy chimichanga just like the ones you can order in a sit-down Mexican restaurant.
@davdlifts
Deep fried chipotle burrito #chipotle #mukbang #davidngo
Plenty of other TikTokers have jumped on the trend and kicked it up a notch, with some frying their burritos in a crispy tempura batter or going as far as to coat them in crushed-up Hot Cheetos and Doritos, but let's cover the basic hack before we get in too deep.
How to fry your own burrito
To try this hack out at home, you of course need to grab a burrito from your nearest Chipotle, although you could easily do this to any burrito from Taco Bell or your favorite local Mexican spot. This is when you can best customize the filling of your soon-to-be fried monstrosity, so don't shy away from any meats, beans, cheese, or anything else you prefer in your burrito.
In the video, Ngo heats up a decent amount of oil in a pan before placing the hefty burrito into the bubbling oil. Though he doesn't mention this in the video, previous frying experience in my own kitchen has taught me it is important to put the burrito in with the seam side down to avoid it unrolling and the filling coming out. Once the first side gets golden brown and crispy, Ngo flips the burrito with two wooden spoons, though I would advise you to take better care when frying and use a sturdy pair of tongs to maneuver it around and avoid getting burned by oil splatters. I'd also recommend frying your burrito in an actual kitchen rather than Ngo's makeshift bedroom setup, but I digress.
A Chipotle chimichanga at home
After taking the burrito out of the hot oil, you are left with a crunchy, glistening tortilla shell encasing all the melty, juicy filling. Since takeout inevitably cools down a bit between the restaurant and the commute home, deep-frying the burrito also helps to reheat the insides to make them taste as hot and fresh as they would straight off the Chipotle line. Connoisseurs of Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine would know that the end result is essentially a chimichanga, although Chipotle doesn't offer the option to order chimichangas in its restaurants, reserving its fryers for chips and hard taco shells.
Ngo smothers his burrito in Chipotle's beloved white queso before going in for a bite, though I would personally opt to dip mine in guac and red hot sauce or maybe some of that delicious Chipotle honey vinaigrette. The joy in this hack is how much it can be customized for everyone's personal preference. Maybe if this hack blows up enough, Chipotle will eventually fry the burritos for us.