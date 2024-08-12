Deep Fry Your Chipotle Burrito For Chimichanga-Style Crunch

If you thought your love of Chipotle could not run any deeper, there is a new hack making the rounds on TikTok that might push you into obsessive territory. This hack takes an already-indulgent Chipotle burrito and turns it into a deep-fried feast.

User David Ngo (@davidlifts) has shared a video of him deep-frying a burrito from the beloved fast-casual restaurant which has garnered over 5.2 million views since it was posted on May 1, 2024. Taking the already-beloved Chipotle burrito to new heights, Ngo creates a massive crispy-crunchy chimichanga just like the ones you can order in a sit-down Mexican restaurant.

Plenty of other TikTokers have jumped on the trend and kicked it up a notch, with some frying their burritos in a crispy tempura batter or going as far as to coat them in crushed-up Hot Cheetos and Doritos, but let's cover the basic hack before we get in too deep.

