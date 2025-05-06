8 Unhealthiest And 6 Healthiest Items To Order At An Italian Restaurant

Even though the Mediterranean diet is often praised as one of the healthiest diets that you could follow, you'll likely need to look far and wide to find a dietitian or nutritionist who will tell you to eat Italian all day, every day. Italian food — or at least the Americanized Italian food served at chains like Olive Garden and Fazoli's — is notoriously carby, fatty, and sodium-filled. After all, as delicious as it is, that's just what you get when you combine a lot of pasta and a lot of cheese.

If you're trying to limit your overindulgence and maybe watch what you eat, then do you have to give up dining at Italian chains overall? Not in the slightest! There are still some relatively healthy items you can find on most menus. However, there are also some menu items that you should definitely avoid if you're trying to eat moderately healthfully for the day. These are some of the unhealthiest and healthiest items you can order at an Italian restaurant.