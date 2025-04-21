Olive Garden's Most Popular Menu Items Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customer Reviews

The chicken and gnocchi soup is one of four soups that Olive Garden offers and is a creamy soup that consists of roasted chicken, gnocchi — or the Italian version of a dumpling — spinach, and carrot. When a writer for the Takeout visited Olive Garden to try its soups and rank them, they put the chicken and gnocchi soup at the bottom of the pack due to the broth being overpowering and not having much of the actual ingredients. They did note, however, that it was the best soup for dipping breadsticks in.

A former Olive Garden employee on Reddit felt differently, going as far as saying they are addicted to the soup, which they claim to have craved daily since leaving and asking if any cooks would be willing to share the recipe so they can make it at home and save money. Multiple other Redditors recommended the soup, stating that it is delicious and a menu item they order regularly, one poster even compared it to a "hug in a bowl." Yelp reviewers also seemed to enjoy it for the most part. Although, there was one customer on Yelp who said that the soup was inedible, and another on Reddit who questioned if the recipe had changed after the soup was thicker than usual on multiple visits to the restaurant. However, others in the thread noted that is probably due to which employee is prepping the soup as each one makes the soup differently.